KENDALLVILLE — Longtime East Noble School Board member Dan Beall is seeking another term and is facing a challenge from a retired Army veteran for the Orange Township seat.
Beall, retired after 34 years from Parkview Health serving as the Manager of the Organizational Development Team and Curriculum Leader for the Parkview Leadership Academy.
Beall has been a member of the school board since 2004 and also currently serves on the Rome City Redevelopment Committee. He previously served on the Rome City Plan Commission and Rome City Board of Zoning Appeals and formerly served the Rome City Lions Club and chaired numerous Boards at the Rome City United Methodist Church.
Beall is being challenged by Brad Anderson, a 21-year Army vet who retired in 2019 and now works as a service write at Automasters Automotive. He’s a lifetime member of VFW Post 2749 in Kendallville.
School board members serve four-year terms and serve as both the legislative and fiscal agents for the school. They hire and supervise the superintendent, approve the annual budget for the schools, approve policies and staffing changes and plan and approve large new projects that require tax bonds to pay for among other duties.
The News Sun posed four questions to each of the candidates about their campaigns:
News Sun: Why should voters select you as their representative to the East Noble School Board?
Anderson: Get facts and form your own opinion.
Beall: Very simply my experience and voice of reason are important attributes right now. Anyone who would have asked me a year ago if I would run again my answer was probably not. A beautiful new middle school had opened and the board had collaborated with the community on an excellent outcome for the old building. The district’s finances were in order with debt rolling off due to relatively short term bonding.
Challenges over the last six months have changed my mind. The Covid Pandemic and polarization on just about every topic facing the school, community and nation leads me to believe now is not the time to step away from the hard work of the board.
I unequivocally support our Central Office Administration. East Noble is blessed to have dedicated individuals in all of our buildings doing exceptional work during very difficult times. We are further blessed to have a State and Nationally recognized Superintendent leading the way forward. Our Assistant Superintendent has unparalleled ability to understand testing metrics and work collaboratively to develop curriculum. Our Chief Financial Officer manages dollars while continuously looking out for the needs of our district.
News Sun: What are the top three issues you see facing East Noble over the next four years?
Beall: Declining enrollment is my number one concern followed closely by State funding which is tied to enrollment. We must keenly focus on making East Noble the school system of choice not only for Noble County but for Northeast Indiana. Our schools and community have so much to offer and it’s imperative we continue to find ways to attract families and students to East Noble. One recent example is the museum quality preschool that opened in Avilla. It is one of only three in the country to introduce this level of experiential learning. Another example of leading the way is our technology program. Now 10 years since inception our 1:1 technology program has better prepared us to sustain remote learning than any other district.
My third concern is standardized testing because it’s hard to hit a moving target. Fundamentally our mission to reach students individually and not teach to a test better prepares them to be college and career ready.
Anderson: This is broad area that you are asking me to insert my opinion. I go off of facts and common sense.
News Sun: East Noble is advancing on a $5 million plan to upgrade its Ohio Street bus garage to better serve the transportation department as well as become home for the technology department. What are your thoughts on this proposed project?
Anderson: I understand some of the issues facing the current transportation and technology departments. However I’m sure that some of the needs versus wants can be reduced to save money on the project. This knee jerk reaction to just push forward on a project without researching seems to be a problem with this current board.
Beall: It’s the right time for many reasons to move forward with a Technology and Transportation Center. I watched on the news earlier this week a story about an Allen County district that just added stop arm cameras on six buses. The majority of our buses have had stop arm cameras for three years. This dedicated facility supports our transportation team with resources to service larger buses and to find additional ways to ensure our students are safe.
In terms of technology, this facility will centralize how thousands of our devices are distributed, monitored and serviced. Additionally we are at a very favorable time to finance the project.
News Sun: East Noble has recently seen some turnover on its board, with two members resigning following internal conflicts inside the board. How would you envision yourself working inside the seven-member group to serve the school, its students and the community?
Beall: During my tenure on the board I’ve had the opportunity to work with individuals from all walks of life who have expressed an interest to serve our students and stakeholders. Like any board or group of people self-awareness and collaboration is the key to success. As stated earlier my experience with the district and community continues to be an important asset to ensure stability and growth. Thank you for the opportunity to share my thoughts.
Anderson: I would make an attempt to work as a team to work toward a common goal. Not insert over powering individuals to get what I want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.