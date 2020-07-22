Those interested in helping make decisions about how local school districts operate can begin filing to run for open school board positions starting today.
Filing for nonpartisan school board positions opens today, with 11 total positions open across the four school districts that serve Noble County and nine seats up for vote in LaGrange County school districts.
Candidates for school board do not declare a party and can get information about filing from the Noble County Clerk’s office.
Filing will be open through noon on Aug. 21.
School board members are the administrative body overseeing both policy and financial aspects of the school district. The school board is responsible for hiring and overseeing the district superintendent, approving personnel changes, managing the district’s policies and stewarding the district’s annual budget.
School boards generally meet once or twice a month for public meetings, although additional work sessions and closed executive sessions occur throughout the year.
This year, East Noble has three of seven seats up for vote; Central Noble has two of five open; West Noble will vote on three of its seven seats and Smith-Green will vote on three of its five seats.
In East Noble, voters will pick an Orange Township and Swan Township representative as well as one at-large candidate; Central Noble will be looking for board members from Jefferson and York townships; West Noble will be electing board members from its districts 4, 5 and 7; and Smith Green will be selecting its District 1, 2, and 3 candidates, with Districts 2 and 3 covering parts of Noble County.
In LaGrange County, Lakeland will be picking three of its six members, while Westview and Prairie Heights will pick three of their five members.
Lakeland will be picking board members for Districts 3, 4 and 5; Westview will be electing representatives from Eden, Clearspring and Clay townships; and Prairie Heights will be voting on seats for Springfield Township in LaGrange County and Salem and Jackson townships in Steuben County.
