AUBURN — Todd Sanderson says he wants to be “the fiscal conservative voice for sustainable growth in DeKalb County” if he is elected as a DeKalb County Commissioner.
Sanderson, 48, is running for the Republican nomination for the Northeast District commissioner seat in the June 2 primary election. All voters in the county may cast ballots in the race between Sanderson and Larry Dove.
The winner of the primary will appear on the final election ballot for November. No Democratic candidate has yet filed for the seat.
Three members make up the board of county commissioners. They serve four-year terms in office with a salary of $27,154 for 2020. Commissioners also make up the county Drainage Board.
Sanderson lives on the north edge of Auburn. He is a second-generation co-owner of Sanderson Auto Sales in Auburn, where he has worked for 31 years, including the last 20 years as co-owner. He also is a commercial pilot and flight instructor.
He served on the Auburn Common Council for most of 2016 before he resigned when he moved outside the city limits.
“I think we need to remember that DeKalb County is a middle-class county” when making spending decisions, Sanderson said.
“I have a lot of business experience handling budgets, handling projects, hiring qualified people,” he said. “I’m very good at taking a little and getting as much out of it as possible” and approaching projects from an efficiency standpoint, he said.
“Lower taxes attract more businesses, which provide good-paying jobs and increases the tax base,” Sanderson said. “The more people we have paying taxes, the less tax everyone will pay.”
Sanderson foresees a problem ahead, in which county government will see a major reduction in income tax and gasoline tax revenue due to the pandemic.
“We need to be ready for times like this, and to be ready, we need to be fiscally conservative,” he said.
Sanderson said he is accustomed to 70-hour work weeks.
“My son is assuming my role in the business, so I can spend as much time as needed on county projects,” he said. “I’m a hands-on person. … I would be looking at every project … I would be very involved.”
Sanderson answered questions on four topics The Star posed to all commissioner candidates.
He reacted to current discussions about moving the county highway department garage to the intersection of C.R. 34 and C.R 427, south of DeKalb High School.
“I don’t see that as being a good option,” he said, adding, “I don’t think it would fit in out there. I think there’s better options, especially where the community corrections center is.”
The county built its new Community Corrections Center last year on the site of the county farm, west of Auburn.
“I don’t think we ought to be buying property when we have 200 acres available to build on,” Sanderson said, referring to the county farm property.
County officials installed a metal-detection scanner at DeKalb County Courthouse entrance on July 1, 2019, and the commissioners banned visitors from bringing weapons and cellphones into the building.
“I do not like the current security solution,” Sanderson said. “While it may make you feel safe, it truly has little protection from someone with serious intent.”
Sanderson said there is no reason to ban cellphones from county offices that do not need that rule.
“If we’re going to secure the courthouse … it should be for entities that need security, such as the courtrooms,” he said. He proposes moving some offices that handle public business out of the courthouse and “put everything that needs security into the courthouse.”
The next commissioners will face decisions on the future of the county jail, now 35 years old and experiencing structural problems.
“We definitely have a problem with the jail,” Sanderson said. “If we are to build a new jail … it needs to be built modularly” and designed to allow additions easily.
“Start with what we need now and grow it if we need to,” he proposed.
A traffic roundabout south of Auburn at C.R. 11-A and C.R. 427 was proposed a year ago, but has not been discussed by the commissioners in several months.
A roundabout there “doesn’t make sense at this time,” Sanderson said. “Now is not the time to spend money we don’t have. I would rather see us improve the roads that are deteriorating and maybe chip and seal some higher-use dirt roads.”
He added, “I do not like dirt roads, and I think chip and seal is a good option. Asphalting roads is horrendously expensive.”
Sanderson said, “Good roads make for a good community. That should be our No. 1 priority, is having good roads in DeKalb County.”
