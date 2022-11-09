hr-11-9-22-event-center.jpg

A line of voters snakes through the lobby at the Steuben County Event Center at Crooked Lake on Tuesday morning. One voter said he had to wait 20 minutes in line before he was able to vote. Another couple voters left when they learned how long it would take to vote and said they would return later or seek out a different vote center at which to cast their ballots.

ANGOLA — Here are Steuben County's voting results from Tuesday's election.

In some races, where districts cover more than Steuben County, the actual vote totals are not complete. For example, the U.S. House District 3 race covers multiple counties. Only Steuben County's results are being presented.

U.S. Senator

Todd Young, R, 6,912

Thomas McDermott, D, 2,479

James Sceniak, L, 274

Secretary of State

Diego Morales, R, 6,550

Destiny Wells, D, 2,692

Jeffrey Maurer, L, 391

Auditor of State

Tera Klutz, R, 6,994

Zenai Brooks, D, 2,347

John Schick, L, 266

Treasurer of State

Daniel Elliott, R, 6,995

Jessica McClellan, D, 2,575

U.S. Rep. District 3

Jim Banks, R, 6,838

Gary Snyder, D, 2,490

Nathan Gotch, L, 329

State Rep. District 51

Dennis Zent, R, 5,512

Michael Travis, 2,157

State Rep. District 52

Ben Smaltz, R, 1,484

Morgan Rigg, L, 269

Steuben County Prosecutor

Jeremy Musser, R, 7,833

Circuit Court Clerk

Tangi Manahan, R, 7,885

County Auditor

Kelli Wilder-Johnson, R, 7,790

County Recorder

Dani Lou Parrish, R, 7,818

County Sheriff

Rodney Robinson, R, 7,998

County Surveyor

Jim Slabaugh, R, 7,148

Donald Mason, D, 2,405

County Assessor

Kimberly Anderson, R, 7,681

Commissioner North District

Andy Laughlin, R, 7,100

Lon Keyes, D, 2,459

County Council District 1

Christina Cress, R, 2,117

Judy Rowe, D, 752

County Council District 2

Richard Shipe, R, 1,211

David MacFadyen, D, 493

County Council District 3

Ruth Beer, R, 1,950

Michael Stephenson, D, 554

County Council District 4

Tony Isa, R, 2,027

Turnout

Clerk Tangi Manahan, prior to the election, predicted turnout in Tuesday's election would be about 40%. She was right on the money. Turnout was 40.24%, to be precise.

Out of the 25,822 registered voters — which is the highest it's ever been — there were 10,391 who voted in the general election.

Of those who did vote, 6,972 voted on election day and 3,419 voted absentee.

Compared to the 2018 midterm election, there were about 3,000 more registered voters for this election. For the 2020 presidential election there were 24,915 people registered to vote.

In 2020, turnout was about 65% and in 2018 it was about 54%.

The Democrats

Not including township races, the Steuben County Democratic Party fielded candidates in six of the local races, one for the General Assembly and five for county races.

Of the candidates, the best showing, percentage wise, was David MacFadyen in his race against Rick Shipe for Steuben County Council District 2, which covers Angola.

MacFadyen ended up with 28.93% of the vote in that district.

In races that covered all 23 of Steuben County's precincts, the best showing was Destiny Wells, at 27.95%, in her run for Secretary of State. Statewide, she lost to Republican Diego Morales.

Vote centers, equipment

Steuben County used vote centers for the first time in a general election on Tuesday.

The county made the switch following the 2020 presidential election. That year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Steuben County got a trial run at vote centers by using only seven polling places. That's how many polling places were used Tuesday and in the May 3 primary, the first primary for vote centers.

Most of the polling places were kept busy on Tuesday. The only exception was the YMCA of Steuben County, where 500-plus people voted. Voting at the Y was reported as steady.

Some people were directed to the YMCA after they waited in relatively long lines at other vote centers. The longest anyone had to wait to vote was about a half hour.

It was also the first general election for new voting equipment. None of the vote center captains reported any problems. There were some initial hiccups at one polling place, but it was written off to some inexperience, not equipment.

The new equipment also translated to quick results. The final vote centers to report, Orland and Fremont, came in shortly after 7 p.m., a bit more than an hour after polls closed. Final results were printed out at 7:23 p.m.

