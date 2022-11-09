ANGOLA — Here are Steuben County's voting results from Tuesday's election.
In some races, where districts cover more than Steuben County, the actual vote totals are not complete. For example, the U.S. House District 3 race covers multiple counties. Only Steuben County's results are being presented.
U.S. Senator
Todd Young, R, 6,912
Thomas McDermott, D, 2,479
James Sceniak, L, 274
Secretary of State
Diego Morales, R, 6,550
Destiny Wells, D, 2,692
Jeffrey Maurer, L, 391
Auditor of State
Tera Klutz, R, 6,994
Zenai Brooks, D, 2,347
John Schick, L, 266
Treasurer of State
Daniel Elliott, R, 6,995
Jessica McClellan, D, 2,575
U.S. Rep. District 3
Jim Banks, R, 6,838
Gary Snyder, D, 2,490
Nathan Gotch, L, 329
State Rep. District 51
Dennis Zent, R, 5,512
Michael Travis, 2,157
State Rep. District 52
Ben Smaltz, R, 1,484
Morgan Rigg, L, 269
Steuben County Prosecutor
Jeremy Musser, R, 7,833
Circuit Court Clerk
Tangi Manahan, R, 7,885
County Auditor
Kelli Wilder-Johnson, R, 7,790
County Recorder
Dani Lou Parrish, R, 7,818
County Sheriff
Rodney Robinson, R, 7,998
County Surveyor
Jim Slabaugh, R, 7,148
Donald Mason, D, 2,405
County Assessor
Kimberly Anderson, R, 7,681
Commissioner North District
Andy Laughlin, R, 7,100
Lon Keyes, D, 2,459
County Council District 1
Christina Cress, R, 2,117
Judy Rowe, D, 752
County Council District 2
Richard Shipe, R, 1,211
David MacFadyen, D, 493
County Council District 3
Ruth Beer, R, 1,950
Michael Stephenson, D, 554
County Council District 4
Tony Isa, R, 2,027
Turnout
Clerk Tangi Manahan, prior to the election, predicted turnout in Tuesday's election would be about 40%. She was right on the money. Turnout was 40.24%, to be precise.
Out of the 25,822 registered voters — which is the highest it's ever been — there were 10,391 who voted in the general election.
Of those who did vote, 6,972 voted on election day and 3,419 voted absentee.
Compared to the 2018 midterm election, there were about 3,000 more registered voters for this election. For the 2020 presidential election there were 24,915 people registered to vote.
In 2020, turnout was about 65% and in 2018 it was about 54%.
The Democrats
Not including township races, the Steuben County Democratic Party fielded candidates in six of the local races, one for the General Assembly and five for county races.
Of the candidates, the best showing, percentage wise, was David MacFadyen in his race against Rick Shipe for Steuben County Council District 2, which covers Angola.
MacFadyen ended up with 28.93% of the vote in that district.
In races that covered all 23 of Steuben County's precincts, the best showing was Destiny Wells, at 27.95%, in her run for Secretary of State. Statewide, she lost to Republican Diego Morales.
Vote centers, equipment
Steuben County used vote centers for the first time in a general election on Tuesday.
The county made the switch following the 2020 presidential election. That year, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Steuben County got a trial run at vote centers by using only seven polling places. That's how many polling places were used Tuesday and in the May 3 primary, the first primary for vote centers.
Most of the polling places were kept busy on Tuesday. The only exception was the YMCA of Steuben County, where 500-plus people voted. Voting at the Y was reported as steady.
Some people were directed to the YMCA after they waited in relatively long lines at other vote centers. The longest anyone had to wait to vote was about a half hour.
It was also the first general election for new voting equipment. None of the vote center captains reported any problems. There were some initial hiccups at one polling place, but it was written off to some inexperience, not equipment.
The new equipment also translated to quick results. The final vote centers to report, Orland and Fremont, came in shortly after 7 p.m., a bit more than an hour after polls closed. Final results were printed out at 7:23 p.m.
