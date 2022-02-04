ALBION — Noble County residents will have a limited slate of contests to decide on the May primary ballot, with both Republicans and Democrats having at least one race to settle.
On the Republican ticket, there are additional races for municipal, county council and township offices, too, while some contests for fall are already set.
Candidate filing for the 2022 primary closed at noon on Friday, with the candidates vying for their party nomination to the general election in November. Most offices are unopposed as usual, but both parties have at least a few races to decide.
On the Democratic ticket, it’ll be a short ballot as those voters have two federal races to pick candidates for. In the U.S. Senate race they’ll choose their top pick among Thomas McDermott Jr., Valerie McCray and Haneefah Khaaliq, while there are four candidate vying for the U.S. 3rd District spot — Gary Snyder, Tommy Schrader, Phillip Beachy and A.J. Calkins — to challenge Republican incumbent Rep. Jim Banks
The Republican ticket has more races, but many will depend on where people live.
Republicans will first have to pick their U.S. Senator candidate between incumbent Sen. Todd Young and challenger Danny Niederberger.
All Republicans in Noble County will also be voting for asessor, as first-term assessor Ben Castle is being challenged by Kathy Strange for that office. Republicans will also be picking one of two candidates for the District 4 Noble County Council seat, which represents all of Kendallville and southern Wayne Township, with Max Franklin and Meghann McCoy vying for that seat.
In Avilla, it’s a race between current Avilla Town Council President Philip Puckett Jr. and challenger Brian (Sweeney) Meyer. The winner of that will advance to face Jay Winger, a Democrat, in the fall.
At the township level, Republicans will get to pick a Sparta Township Trustee candidate, a York Township Trustee candidate, three out of four Elkhart Township Advisory Board candidates and three of four Wayne Township Advisory Board candidates.
Here’s the full list of candidates who have filed for office:
Federal/state
• Todd Young, (R), U.S. Senator
• Danny Niederberger, (R), U.S. Senator
• Haneefah Khaaliq, (D), U.S. Senator
• Valerie McCray, (D), U.S. Senator
• Thomas M. McDermott Jr., (D), U.S. Senator
• Jim Banks, (R), U.S. Representative 3rd District
• Phillip Beachy, (D), U.S. Representative 3rd District
• Aaron (A.J.) Calkins, (D), U.S. Representative 3rd District
• Tommy Schrader, (D), U.S. Representative 3rd District
• Gary L. Snyder, (D), U.S. Representative 3rd District
• David H. Abbott, (R), Indiana House District 18
• Ben Smaltz, (R), Indiana House District 52
• Curt Hammitt, (R), Indiana House District 52
County government
• Tonya Jones, (R), Noble County Recorder
• Shelley Mawhorter, (R), Noble County Auditor
• Max Weber, (R), Noble County Sheriff
• Dave Dolezal, (R), Noble County Commission District 1
• Bernie Lawson, (R), Noble County Council District 1
• Thomas E. Janes, (R), Noble County Council District 1
• Trey Forbes, (R), Noble County Council District 2
• Brandon Chordas, (R), Noble County Council District 3
• Max Franklin, (R), Noble County Council District 4
• Meghann McCoy, (R), Noble County Council District 4
• Michael Kramer, (R), Noble Circuit Court judge
• Ben Castle, (R), Noble County Assessor
• Kathy Strange, (R), Noble County Assessor
• James B. (Jim) Mowery, (R), Noble County Prosecutor
Municipal
• Vicki E. Jellison, (R), Albion Town Council
• Abby Lindsey, (R), Albion Town Council
• Brian (Sweeney) Meyer, (R), Avilla Town Council
• Philip R. Puckett Jr., (R), Avilla Town Council
• Jay Winger, (D), Avilla Town Council
• Devon W. Miller, (D), Cromwell Town Council
• Jeffrey Sorg, (D), Wolcottville Town Council
Township trustees
• Casey R. Myers, (R), Albion Township Trustee
• Thaddeus J. Bay (R), Allen Township Trustee
• Donna B. Schwartz, R, Elkhart Township Trustee
• Michelle Pippenger, (R), Green Township Trustee
• Scott D. Zeigler, (R), Noble Township Trustee
• H. Marc Fisher, (D), Jefferson Township Trustee
• George A. Wolfe, (D), Orange Township Trustee
• Shawn Wilson, (R), Orange Township Trustee
• Barbara A. Donley, (R), Perry Township Trustee
• Fran Heintzelman, (R), Sparta Township Trustee
• Robby Morgan, (R), Sparta Township Trustee
• Chris McCoy, R, Wayne Township Trustee
• Jason Koontz (R), York Township Trustee
• Eileen Wacker, (R), York Township Trustee
Township advisory boards
• Russell C. Smith, (R), Albion Township Advisory Board
• Cindy Weber, (R), Albion Townships Advisory Board
• Thomas E. Jellison Jr., (R), Albion Township Advisory Board
• Cindy E. Gordon, (D), Allen Township Advisory Board
• Donald Papai, (D), Allen Township Advisory Board
• Dennis E. Desper, (D), Allen Township Advisory Board
• Judy Lower Bish, (R), Elkhart Township Advisory Board
• Jerry Donley, (R), Elkhart Township Advisory Board
• Nelson LeCount, (R), Elkhart Township Advisory Board
• Kenneth Lynn Stringfellow, (R), Elkhart Township Advisory Board
• Darrell Resler, (R), Green Township Advisory Board
• David G. Boyer (R), Green Township Advisory Board
• Mike Earnhart (R), Green Township Advisory Board
• Lanette J. McGuire, (R), Jefferson Township Advisory Board
• Deanna L. Stetzel, (D), Jefferson Township Advisory Board
• Kevin Dreibelbis, (R), Jefferson Township Advisory Board
• Robb Owen, (D), Noble Township Advisory Board
• Marla Berkes, (R), Noble Township Advisory Board
• Kenna Gray, (R), Noble Township Advisory Board
• Tom E. Brady (R), Orange Township Advisory Board
• Kenneth L. Simmons, (R), Perry Township Advisory Board
• Gary E. Peterson, (R), Perry Township Advisory Board
• Randall L. Kikrpatrick, (R), Perry Township Advisory Board
• Larry A Wilkinson, (R), Sparta Township Advisory Board
• Roger T. Lemon, (D), Washington Township Advisory Board
• Thomas J. Sorg, (R), Washington Township Advisory Board
• John R. Pence (R), Washington Township Advisory Board
• Brian H. Stump, (R), Washington Township Advisory Board
• Heidi Speelman, (R), Wayne Township Advisory Board
• Jeffrey Campbell II, (R), Wayne Township Advisory Board
• Roger L. Longyear, (R), Wayne Township Advisory Board
• David VanderKaay, (R), Wayne Township Advisory Board
• Christine L. Edwards, (R), York Township Advisory Board
• Lee McGuire, (R), York Township Advisory Board
