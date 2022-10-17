KENDALLVILLE — Some shuffling on the East Noble School Board has resulted in two newcomers facing off for the chance to represent Wayne Township.
Faye Kline and Jennifer Hornberger are both seeking the seat that's currently held by Jen Blackman.
Blackman isn't leaving the board, but this fall she filed to run as the Kendallville representative Barb Babcock has decided to retire from the school board after 20 years of service. Blackman is unopposed for that seat, so she'll return in 2023, just technically in a different chair.
Kline is an East Noble alumna and also attended Ivy Tech Community College. She's a former East Noble employee who is now a self-employed business owner, and also claims the unofficial title of "loudest East Noble Lady Knights Mom."
Hornberger is a social support specialist and advance care planning facilitator and instructor with Parkview Health. She holds three post-secondary degrees including an associates of arts degree, bachelor of arts in psychology and master's degree in business administration/health care management. She's also a member of the PTO at South Side Elementary, where her youngest daughter attends.
A reminder to voters: While many people utilize the straight-party ticket voting option at the beginning of the electronic ballot, that options does not select school board candidates, which are non-partisan positions. Voters who choose to vote straight-ticket will still have to individually select their school board candidates of choice.
The News Sun posed four questions to the candidates. Here's how they answered:
Why should voters select you as their Wayne Township representative to the East Noble School Board?
Hornberger: I am a parent of three children in the East Noble School District. I understand the challenges facing parents, children, and teachers in our community, and I plan to work hard to be their voice. With my endorsement from East Noble Education Association/ISTA, our local teachers agree that I am prepared to serve their best interest. These, combined with almost 30 years of social work experience, voters can be confident that I have the skills and experience to best serve our community on East Noble School Board, Wayne Township.
Kline: This position is critical in maintaining our small-town values and giving parents and students a voice on the school board. I am an East Noble mother as well as a former employee of East Noble school corporation. I can not only relate to the demands and stress on the staff, but I can also be a resource and a familiar face to students, their parents and community members. I am not afraid to stand up and speak out for what I believe in, and I believe in East Noble and the community in which I grew up. I will pursue lines of communication to ensure every parent, student, staff and community member feels heard, appreciated and represented. And I will fight endlessly for conservative policies that will allow our teachers to get back to the basics of teaching.
What are the top three issues you see facing East Noble over the next four years?
Kline: 1. Kids continuing to be allowed to act like cats, dogs, and dinosaurs while at school, or any other extreme disruptive behavior. Staff and students should not have to deal with that type of distraction in class. We need policies in place to protect those who are present and ready for a conducive learning environment.
2. As parents continue to feel unheard, there will continue to be a decline in parent involvement which is closely linked to student achievement. We need to open the lines of communication throughout the school system, which includes board members.
3. The number of job vacancies and threats of not having a sports team in the district concerns me. Having a shortage of teachers, support staff, bus drivers and good coaches for our students has several community members worried about the future of our school. We need to take an honest look at why and how we can resolve the issues, locally.
Hornberger: First, we need to work to provide a diverse education that will support all students in our community. If parents in our district are looking elsewhere for educational opportunities, what would encourage them to stay? We can make the changes needed to convince more families that their neighborhood school is the best they will find.
Second, we need to work to make sure our teachers feel appreciated and supported. Their work is complex, their days are long, and they commit themselves to educating, each day. My role on East Noble School Board would be one of advocacy for the continued needs, support & respect our teachers require to build and maintain the best educational force in our region.
Lastly, our school board is run by competent community members who desire the best for our children. However, over the last year or so, a growing trend of disputes targeting school board members have become more common. It is disheartening to watch school board members disparaged in public and it is in our best interest to prevent occurrences like these from distracting us from important issues such as student access to technology, services for students with disabilities and measures to ensure student safety from gun violence and bullying.
East Noble has heard some complaints about its curriculum and instruction materials over the past year. What are your thoughts on the instruction given at East Noble and what, if anything, would you change?
Hornberger: Staying in line with state standards should be our true north. Changes are best guided with parent input and state recommendations that result from research and prioritize quality student outcomes.
Kline: Speaking with community members and families, their major concerns were not necessarily curriculum but, instructional material. Placing age-appropriate reading materials in our students’ hands and on library shelves; adding actual books back in students’ hands throughout the school day; and eliminating materials that encourage children to declare their pronouns. Let’s get back to the basics of education.
The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be behind us, but how do you think East Noble navigated the pandemic and what, if anything, would you suggest in the event of a major resurgence or new communicable disease sweeping schools?
Kline: COVID-19 was a lose-lose for everyone. I believe the school did the best they could with protocols, given the guidance they had. They could hardly say no to our health officials and government. I would suggest listening to your students and parents in a similar event. I believe our kids were hit the hardest and struggled to comprehend a new way of life most adults couldn’t understand. When parents started to advocate for their kids, they felt shut down. No responses to their questions and concerns lead to some very angry folks at school board meetings and on social media. I believe a lot of that could have been avoided had we given them the time to feel heard, reassured, and appreciated. All the signs said we were in it together, yet a lot of parents didn’t feel that way.
Hornberger: Although the pandemic may well be in our rearview mirror it left a lasting impact on all areas of society, especially the school system. I believe that East Noble schools made the decisions that were in the students’ and the community ‘s best interest using the tools and information the health department and CDC recommended. In the event of a major resurgence, science and medical wisdom should navigate any future pandemic responses.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For all of KPC Media's election coverage, read online at kpcnews.com/election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.