ALBION — With candidate filing closing on Friday, local residents planning to run for office are signing up at the last minute, setting up some May primary contests.
Republicans Max Franklin and Meghann McCoy both filed to seek the District 4 seat on the council. That seat represents Kendallville and the southern half of Wayne Township.
Those two are the only vying for the seat currently held by incumbent Democrat Jerry Jansen, who told The News Sun on Wednesday that he's not planning to run again.
In Avilla, a town council contest is set for the Republican ticket, with Brian Meyer filing to seek the seat. He'll face off against current Avilla Town Council President Phil Puckett Jr., who had filed in January to seek another term.
A race has emerged on for the Wayne Township Advisory Board, as four Republicans are seeking three seats. Roger L. Longyear and David VanderKaay joined Heidi Speelman and Jeffrey Campbell who had filed in January. Voters will pick their top three candidates for the GOP nomination.
The only other non-contested, non-township candidate to file was Jeffrey Sorg, a Democrat, for the Wolcottville Town Council seat.
At the state and federal level, Curtis L. Hammitt filed as a Republican, challenging incumbent Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, for the District 52 House seat. That seat, while previously serving DeKalb and parts of Steuben and Allen counties now represents Wayne and Allen townships in Noble County.
Democrats will have a race for their U.S. Senate nominee between Valerie McCray and Thomas M. McDermott Jr., as the first two candidates to file for that seat.
The winner of the nominee is so far set to challenge Sen. Todd Young, who has filed to seek re-election. Rumors have circulated in recent months that Republicans might seek to primary Young, but none have filed.
Several candidates filed for township positions including:
• Thaddeus J. Bay (R), Allen Township Trustee
• Michelle Pippenger (R), Green Township Trustee
• George A. Wolfe (D), Orange Township Trustee
• Barbara A. Donley (R), Perry Township Trustee
• Jason Koontz (R), York Township Trustee
• David G. Boyer (R), Green Township Advisory Board
• Mike Earnhart (R), Green Township Advisory Board
• Tom E. Brady (R), Orange Township Advisory Board
• John R. Pence (R), Washington Township Advisory Board
