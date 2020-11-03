ALBION — Two incumbent school board members were defeated handily by challengers on Tuesday, as area school districts will see several new faces on boards come January.
No incumbents won contested races for school board across four districts in Noble and LaGrange counties.
LaGrange County also had the only county government race, where voters chose to keep three Republicans in the three at-large seats on the LaGrange County Council.
Voters decided three school board contests in East Noble, one in Central Noble, one in Lakeland and one in Westview on Tuesday, voting out every incumbent on the ballot.
Noble County
East Noble will get three new faces on its board as all three incumbents lost, although two of those three had already resigned from the board before Election Day.
The third and only remaining member on the ballot, longtime board member Dan Beall of Rome City, lost to newcomer Brad Anderson. Anderson picked up 4,044 votes to Beall’s 2,626, a 60-40 margin in the race.
In a three-way race for East Noble’s Swan Township seat, Scott Truelove topped Lisa LeRoy and incumbent Kara Hand, who had resigned her seat ahead of the election, to fill that position. Truelove was the top vote-getter with 3,233 votes, followed by Hand at 1,851 and LeRoy with 1,748.
And in East Noble’s at-large race, longtime East Noble teacher and principal Dave Pine was selected to the school board over Denise Holbrook, who also had resigned her seat prior to the election. Pine picked up 4,487 votes to Holbrook’s 3,106, a 59-41 margin.
East Noble’s school board said last month it planned to appoint the at-large and Swan Township winners ahead of January to fill the vacancies left by Holbrook and Hand, allowing those two people to start work two months early. Beall will likely finish out his term, with Anderson set to take the seat at the start of 2021.
In Central Noble in a three-way race for the seat of retiring board member John Fitzpatrick in Jefferson Township, Amanda Lock was the winner with 324 votes, beating Bradley Parker with 217 and Deena Rupert with 99.
Central Noble’s other seat in York Township was unopposed, with former Central Noble Athletic Director Ty Schuller winning that seat.
West Noble had no contested races this fall, with Paul Fought replacing Kathy Hagen in the District 4 seat and incumbents Travis Stohlman in District 5 and Joe Saggars in District 7 getting re-elected unopposed.
LaGrange County
In the only local partisan local government contest in the two counties, it was a Republican sweep for LaGrange County Council’s three at-large seats.
Jeff Brill, Michael Strawser and Steve McKowen were the top three vote-getters in the race, leaving Democrat Tom Swihart — the only Democrat on the ballot in county races in either county — on the outs. Brill led the pack with 5,339 votes, followed by Strawser with 4,836, McKowen with 4,834 and Swihart with 2,251.
For school board races in LaGrange County, challenger Tim Helmuth upended incumbent Jim Miller to take over the Eden Township seat on the Westview board. Helmuth collected 1,194 votes to Miller’s 707 for a 63-37 win.
The other two seats will be retained by their current representatives, Carrie Schrock in Clay Township and David Mehas in Clearspring Township.
In Lakeland, voters picked Jessica Holbrook for the District 5 seat, which was open after the incumbent chose not to run again. Holbrook defeated Chelsea Powers 1,939 to 1,452, a 57-43 split.
Lakeland’s two other seats were unopposed, with incumbent Sue Keenan running again for her District 4 seat and newcomer Derrick Sherck unopposed for the District 3 seat currently held by Bob Murphy.
