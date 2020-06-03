FORT WAYNE — A Democratic primary race for Congress remained too close to call late Wednesday afternoon, with 20% of precincts in the 3rd District remaining to be counted.
Chip Coldiron of Ossian held a 92-vote lead over Carlos Marcano of Roanoke. Partial returns in the four-man race showed Coldiron with 33% of the votes to Marcano’s 32.6%. Trailing were Fort Wayne residents Tommy Schrader with 19.5% and Jean-Paul Kalonji with 14.9%.
It appeared that all the uncounted votes are in Allen County, which reported 85% of its precincts had been counted. All surrounding counties show 100% of their votes counted.
The winner of the Democratic primary will oppose Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks in the November general election.
With 85% of the Republican primary votes, Banks holds an insurmountable lead over challenger Dr. Christopher Magiera of Warsaw with 80% of precincts counted.
