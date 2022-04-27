AUBURN — There are three Republican contenders for the District 14 seat held by longtime State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn. Kruse announced his retirement last summer, saying the 2022 session would be his last.
Contending for the District 14 seat on the Republican ticket are Dr. Tyler Johnson, Ron Turpin and Denny Worman. Democrat Zach Heimach is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket. He will face the winner of the Republican primary in the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidates each responded to several questions put forth to them by iVoterGuide.com, which features all state Senate and House races. Each candidate was asked the same questions on the sight. A selection of responses for each candidate follow:
Dr. Tyler Johnson, Grabill
When you consider your views on a wide range of issues from economic and social matter to foreign policy and religious liberty, which best describes you?
Very conservative.
What changes, if any, should be made to the tax code?
Simplification of the tax code would help prevent picking winners and losers, possible waste and fraud while improving transparency.
What government spending would you reduce in order to balance the budget?
Indiana has done a good job of maintaining a balanced budget. Entitlements and costly regulations would be the first things to look at if needed.
What most closely matches your view on health care?
A free-market solution has always been the best option. It is hard to argue that Medicaid or Medicare improves access to quality care. We also have real world examples of how poor the government is at providing health care. I would support markets to provide a private option that ensures the doctor-patient remains intact.
Police officers should be personally immune from prosecution for conduct consistent with departmental policy (qualified immunity) while on duty.
Neutral: A vast majority of our police officers conduct themselves appropriately as they execute their duties. The law should be clear, not overly broad and no person should be above the law. If a government official violates another individuals constitutional rights, then that individual should have a right to go to court. There should not be frivolous suits against police in the operation of their job in protecting citizens.
I support redirecting funds from police departments to mental health and community programs:
Neutral: Defunding police programs is rarely a good idea. Directing funds to mental health programs can be helpful to society and help police in the meantime but does not mean they need to be at the cost of police departments.
What restrictions on gun ownership are needed to protect public safety?
It is unconstitutional to infringe on the right to bear arms. Law-abiding citizens should not have to petition the government to exercise their rights.
I support school choice, including voucher programs, tax credits, charter schools, private schools and home schools.
Strongly agree.
The U.S. should do more to physically secure the southern border.
Strongly agree.
Who should be allowed to immigrate to the U.S. and under what circumstances?
Those responsibly and legally wanting to enter the nation.
Under what circumstances should abortion be allowed?
Life begins at conception and abortion should not be allowed.
Ron Turpin, Leo-Cederville
When you consider your views on a wide range of issues from economic and social matter to foreign policy and religious liberty, which best describes you?
Very conservative.
What changes, if any, should be made to the tax code?
As a tax lawyer and CPA, I understand how tax policy incentives behavior. I would focus on how we make tax policy more family friendly. Additionally, I would support policy to get money back to hardworking Hoosiers’ bank accounts. To conclude, I am a fiscal conservative, CPA and CFO that would fight for honestly balanced budgets, low taxes, and transparency within government.
What government spending would you reduce in order to balance the budget?
As a CPA, I would take a wholistic approach to creating our state budget. I would do this by identifying wasteful spending in our prior budgets. Additionally, find areas where we can return dollars back to Hoosiers.
What most closely matches your view on health care?
Medicaid and Medicare should remain available, but no other taxpayer-funded programs are necessary.
Police officers should be personally immune from prosecution for conduct consistent with departmental policy (qualified immunity) while on duty.
Strongly agree.
I support redirecting funds from police departments to mental health and community programs:
Strongly disagree.
What restrictions on gun ownership are needed to protect public safety?
As a gun owner and member of the NRA, I oppose any regulations to restrict the rights of law-abiding gun owners.
I support school choice, including voucher programs, tax credits, charter schools, private schools and home schools.
Strongly agree.
The U.S. should do more to physically secure the southern border.
Strongly agree.
Who should be allowed to immigrate to the U.S. and under what circumstances?
As a proud American, I am a strong believer in the American dream through legal immigration.
Under what circumstances should abortion be allowed?
Never.
Denny Worman, Leo-Cederville
When you consider your views on a wide range of issues from economic and social matter to foreign policy and religious liberty, which best describes you?
Very Conservative: The Bible must be the foundation.
What changes, if any, should be made to the tax code?
Fair taxes. No taxes involving evil acts and ungodly actions.
What government spending would you reduce in order to balance the budget?
Stop money to illegals. Stop money to abortion clinics. Stop money for climate change. Stop wasted spending.
What most closely matches your view on health care?
I agree.
Police officers should be personally immune from prosecution for conduct consistent with departmental policy (qualified immunity) while on duty.
Strongly agree: My twin brother worked for the Fort Wayne City Police Department.
I support redirecting funds from police departments to mental health and community programs:
Strongly disagree.
What restrictions on gun ownership are needed to protect public safety?
No restrictions other than felons.
I support school choice, including voucher programs, tax credits, charter schools, private schools and home schools.
Strongly agree: Schools to only teach the basics.
The U.S. should do more to physically secure the southern border.
Strongly agree.
Who should be allowed to immigrate to the U.S. and under what circumstances?
Those that go through the system legally.
Under what circumstances should abortion be allowed?
Saving the life of the mother.
