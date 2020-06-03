Slightly more than four in every 10 voters who cast ballots in this year's primary did so by mail, as absentee voting hit record highs with nearly half of all voters casting a ballot before Election Day.
In an election season shadowed by the looming threat of coronavirus, more voters than ever skipped going to their polling places on Tuesday, especially by mail.
Due to the health risks of coronavirus, Indiana's Election Commission agreed to remove the normal restriction that voters cite a reason for requesting a mail-in absentee ballot. Typically voters have to indicate a specific reason why they can't vote in person such as being out of the area, not having transportation or being unable to get to the polls due to age or illness.
That restriction was withdrawn this primary, thus allowing anyone who wanted a mail-in ballot to request one. Voters had to file an application to request a ballot — calls to mail every registered voter a ballot whether they wanted one or not were not implemented — and then fill out and return the ballot once received.
In northeast Indiana's four-county region, a total of 41.3% of voters who voted this primary voted by mail. DeKalb and Noble counties had almost equally high rates — 44.5% and 44.4% respectively — with Steuben County close behind at 42.1% mail-in votes. LaGrange County was significantly lower at 29.4% mail-in voting.
In total, 9,438 ballots were mailed in.
As for in-person early voting, those numbers were way down compared to the typical year.
Early voting is usually available for a month prior to Election Day at the courthouse and some counties also early voting at additional sites during the weeks and weekends leading up to Election Day.
This year, however, again due to coronavirus, that early in-person voting window was condensed down to just one week instead of one month. Voting availability was also limited, for example, as in Noble County which only hosted polling at the courthouse instead of multiple other sites.
In total, only 1,479 people voted absentee via machine this election cycle.
Combining mail-in and early absentee, 47.8% of voters in the four counties cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday.
DeKalb County led with 54.9% of voters casting ballots early. Noble County also had more than half vote early at 51.2%. Steuben County had a total absentee rate of 46.6%, while LaGrange County posted one-third at 33.3%.
That's significantly higher than most typical election cycles.
In the past four countywide election cycles, statewide absentee turnout rates were 32% in the 2018 general and 20% in the 2018 primary and 33% in the 2016 general and just 16% in the 2016 primary.
Although the surge in mail-in voting changed how voters voted this primary, it didn't have a significant impact on the total turnout.
Turnout was 25.3% in Steuben County, 24.5% in LaGrange County, 23.9% in DeKalb County and 23.8% in Noble County.
Those are all a little above turnouts in presidential election years where the party nominees are decided — turnout was 21% and 22% in 2004 and 2012 — but lower than years in which one or both parties still were in play by the time Indiana voted — 40% and 38% in 2008 and 2016.
State officials haven't made any decisions on whether no-reason mail-in voting will be allowed again in the November general election.
Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson and Gov. Eric Holcomb — neither of whom actually make the decision which is instead in the hands of the Indiana Election Commission — have both stated previously that decisions about November will likely be made later this fall and be influenced by the current state of COVID-19.
