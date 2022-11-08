ANGOLA — If there was any question about Republican dominance in this corner of Indiana, one need to look no further that the race for House District 51.
Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, won a sixth term in office without really doing much campaigning, though he did run a lot of radio advertising.
His opponent, Democrat Mike Travis, with strong recognition in western Steuben County and eastern LaGrange County as a longtime school teacher at Prairie Heights, worked hard at campaigning all summer and fall.
Travis fared well, but nowhere near enough to overtake Zent in a year that might have favored a challenger.
The total vote tally including both LaGrange and Steuben counties had Zent winning 10,753-3,470.
“You know I’m very grateful that the Steuben County party ... and the people here have given me another term. It was kind of unique. Both Mike Travis and I were down at St. Anthony’s polling station (Tuesday) and in fact I got a selfie of both of us together because you know, we’re all in this together. His views on a few things are different than mine but he’s a good person and I appreciate his interest in getting involved in politics,” Zent said.
During a candidate forum put on by the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce last week, Zent and Travis clearly held opposing views, particularly on the abortion question and funding for education.
Zent said he needs to get back to work and try to work on legislation that will be beneficial for the district and to work on the natural gas capacity issue that is impacting development in Steuben County and perhaps beyond.
“We’ve got a budget year, a lot of things to get done in Indianapolis; looking forward to the challenge, trying to see if we can’t get things a little more favorable up here. I’ve gotten more meetings with NIPSCO representatives and we’re gonna see if we can’t get a well deserved utilities up here so we can get the resolvement that we can handle.”.
As it stands, the district in the Indiana House of Representatives that covers the corner occupied by Steuben County and includes all of LaGrange County remains in the firm grip of the Republican Party.
Election observers believe the seat has never been held by a Democrat.
It wasn’t until the 1980s that the seat was represented by someone from Steuben County in generations.
That changed when Orville Moody, R-Angola, was first elected to office in 1984 after having lost a bid to become mayor of Angola in 1983, losing a tight primary battle with Gerald Lett.
With the exception of about 12 years following Moody’s death in 1989 that the seat ended up held by Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, it has been held by a Steuben County resident ever since.
Zent has kept the grip on the seat for Steuben County, though he saw his district boundary cede territory to Rep. Ben Smaltz due to redistricting.
After redistricting in 2010 gave two Steuben County townships to District 52, the 2020 reapportionment came along and gave that district all four of the southern townships in Steuben County to Smaltz, who won reelection on Tuesday.
