ALBION — Turnout in Tuesday’s midterm primary was the lowest in more than a decade.
With only a smattering of races to decide, low early voting numbers and rainy weather drenching the county all day, the turnout might have been much of a surprise.
This May, 3,465 of the county’s 29,920 registered voters cast a ballot, for a turnout rate of just 11.58%.
That’s the lowest in a midterm dating back over more than a decade. The county had a 25.39% turnout in 2018, 17.9% in 2014 and 27.18% in 2010.
During the last primary in 2020 — a presidential year which always brings out more voters than in midterm years — only 23.8% of voters cast ballots in May.
Early voting numbers could portend that there wasn’t a ton of momentum for Tuesday’s election. A total of 924 voters cast machine ballots early and mail-in ballots were way down as compared to the pandemic-affected 2020 election.
Noble County had nearly 3,300 early voters in May 2020, although, again, that was a presidential election year.
Polling sites were slow throughout most of Tuesday.
“Everything really ran smooth,” Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer said of Tuesday’s election. “It was stressful at times, but we got through it and I think the precincts ran smooth. When I was out and about there were no major issues and everyone was working hard, I appreciate those workers.”
There wasn’t much on the ballot this year, Bremer said, but downpours throughout the day also didn’t help.
“I think the weather was huge. Even people coming in and telling us ‘I almost didn’t come because the weather was so bad,’” Bremer said.
Bridgeway Church, which is usually the county’s busiest site, had seen fewer than 250 voters by noon, halfway through the day. By early afternoon, the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church site in Albion had voted less than 200 people and Stone’s Hill Community Church in Ligonier was also pretty tame.
Numbers are always higher in the general election come fall, although voters still won’t find many races on their ballots after Tuesday’s result.
Indiana will have a contest for it’s U.S. Senate seat between incumbent Republican Todd Young and Democratic challenger Tom McDermott, while the 3rd District congressional seat will also be contested.
But unless Democrats slate some candidates for local races before July, the county and municipal ballot will be fully bereft of contests, with a handful of township races to still decide in fall.
One thing that could generate interest in November will be school board races. Since school boards are non-partisan positions, candidates don’t take part in the primary and instead only appear on the November ballot
