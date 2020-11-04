ANGOLA — It always comes down to the numbers at election time, whether it’s the number of votes a candidate pulls in or the funds needed to power a campaign.
Here is a look at some of the numbers and related issues from Tuesday’s election.
Trump builds on 2016
President Donald Trump built on his take of the Steuben County vote from 2016 in Tuesday’s election. Trump polled 10,133 votes in 2016, or 69%, over Hillary Clinton’s 3,744 votes for 25%.
In this year’s election Trump received 11,322 votes in Steuben County, which was good for exactly 70%. Former Vice President Joe Biden improved on Clinton’s numbers with 4,509 votes, or almost 28%.
The Libertarian Party’s candidates pulled 662 votes in 2016 and 312 in 2020. Trump and Biden both seemed to benefit from a large turnout, 66.49%, and nearly 2,000 more voters in 2020 than 2016. There were 24,915 people registered to vote this year, which apparently is a record for Steuben County.
Comfort for Biden fans
Biden might not have come close to Trump in either Steuben County or Indiana, but he did have some positive numbers that his supporters might find comfort in.
Across the country it was said that the mail-in absentee balloting was going to favor the Democrats and Biden in particular. That was the case in Steuben County, too.
Biden led mail-in voting with 1,238 to Trump’s 1,075, or 52% to 45%. Biden won all but two precincts in the mail-in vote, Salem and Scott, and one was a tie, Steuben 2, at 47%, or 23 votes apiece.
In-person absentee voting went the other direction, however, with 3,944 casting ballots for Trump and 1,850 for Biden, or 67% to 31%.
In-person voting on Tuesday put Trump over the top. He carried nearly 80% of the in-person vote, 6,303, to Biden’s 18%, or 1,421 votes.
The closest Biden came to winning a precinct in Steuben County was in Pleasant 3, where he ended up with nearly 39% of the vote.
Record numbers
Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan appears to be the election official in charge when it comes to recording the highest number of registered voters in Steuben County for an election at 24,915. In 2016 there were 23,107 registered voters and in 2018 there were 22,865.
Turnout in 2016 was 64.5% while it was 66.5% this election.
Manahan also administered an election with the greatest number of absentee voters at 8,372. It was also the first time there were more absentee ballots cast than in-person votes (8,015).
The previous high-water marks, by the way, were established when Shelley Herbert was clerk. She’s now Manahan’s chief deputy, roles that have reversed from 2016, so they continue to share the glory.
Show me the money
Even though Steuben County Councilman Ken Shelton, Republican, was running unopposed for Steuben County Commissioner, Middle District, after defeating Commissioner Jim Crowl in the primary, that didn’t stop Shelton from running.
And fundraising.
In October, Shelton sent out a letter seeking contributions to his campaign, even though he did not have a general election opponent.
“Many of you supported me financially, and even told me to let you know if I needed more assistance and, several told me that they would support me after the primary results were determined,” Shelton’s letter read, in part. “I would greatly appreciate any financial support that you would consider contributing to my campaign.”
