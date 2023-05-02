FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools referendum to continue the operating revenue measure first passed in 2015 was defeated by the voters in the district on Tuesday.
Voters in Clear Lake, Fremont and Jamestown townships weighed in on the measure, which asked for a yes or no answer on whether to add a maximum of $0.1963 to the take rate to cover operating needs, retain and attract teachers and staff and expand academic programming.
The measure failed on a 510-433 margin, about 54%-46%, in the district that covers Clear Lake, Fremont and Jamestown townships.
"We'll try again when we can. I think we have to wait 700 days, but we'll do what we can," said Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt.
Stitt pointed out that the tax was not new but a continuation of what was enacted in 2015, which was approved by a slim margin.
Stitt said the verbiage in the referendum question was perhaps misleading because it said taxes would raise 35% for residential and 37% for businesses.
"That was just not right," Stitt said.
As of last year, even with the referendum in place, Fremont had the fourth lowest school tax rate in the state. It currently is fifth in the state. In the first collection year of the first referendum, in 2016, Fremont’s tax rate was 22nd lowest in the state.
Prior to Tuesday's election, Stitt said the school’s Board of Trustees is going to be faced with some difficult decisions when it comes to continuing to operate the district and remain in the black without the referendum.
Stitt said the referendum was all about providing the best educational environment and instruction for the students of the district.
Stitt pointed out that Fremont Community Schools still has the highest rating available in the state, an A, and students consistently score well on standardized testing. Fremont High School also boasts a high graduation rate.
Prior to the start of this year, when Fremont’s referendum ended, the only school district in Steuben County that did not have an operating expenses referendum in place is Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. Hamilton Community Schools is on its second referendum and Prairie Heights Community Schools is in its first.
Fremont Town Council
The other race in Fremont was in town for three seats on the Town Council.
Two of the three incumbent Republicans were nominated to be on the ballot in the general election, Linda Fulton and Stitt. Steve Brown, the council's president, did not make the cut. The other nomination went to Scott Glendening. Also out of the running was Rick Towers.
The result was Glendening, 127 votes; Fulton, 91; Stitt, 89; Brown, 52; and Towers, 51.
There were no Democrats on the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.