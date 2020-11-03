ALBION — Were more people simply voting early or were more people voting overall?
The answer to both questions, it turns out, was yes.
Turnout hit high marks in both Noble and LaGrange counties, meanwhile more people voted ahead of Election Day in Noble than did people on Tuesday.
In Noble County, 19,413 voters cast ballots out of 29,846 eligible, for a turnout of 65.04%. In LaGrange County, 10,765 out of 16,402 eligible voters cast ballots, for a turnout of 65.63%.
Noble County’s turnout was the highest it’s been in the last three presidential election cycles. In 2016 and 2012, 55.98% and 56.24% of voters cast ballots, respectively. This year even topped 2008, when 63.07% of voters came out for the Barack Obama/John McCain contest.
Total ballots cast were 19,413 in Noble County, also the highest in recent history. There were 17,369 cast in 2016, 16,631 in 2012 and 17,450 in 2008.
The 2020 election total in Noble County was bolstered by big early voting numbers, which hit their highest point ever at 11,985.
That passed the 2016 early voting total of 7,680 early votes, which was the previous highest on record.
As for proportion of the total vote, 2020 also claimed that title, with early votes accounting for about 61.7% of all ballots. In 2016, early votes accounted for about 44% of the total ballots.
That shift to early voting is likely due at least in part to the pandemic, which created a situation this year that many voters waited in longer lines to vote early in Noble County than they would have if they had voted on Election Day.
LaGrange County voted significantly fewer people early compared to Noble — 4,180 overall, which broke down into 2,936 in-person votes and 1,244 mail-in ballots. That still represented 38.8% of all ballots cast this election.
Voting went smoothly on Tuesday, with relatively few lines to be had throughout the counties.
After getting through queued up lines when polls opened at 6 a.m., Noble County’s polling sites ran steady and smooth throughout the morning and afternoon before closing.
According to pollworkers, vote centers had lines that took 30 minutes to an hour to work down right after opening at 6 a.m., but afterward sites were reporting a steady stream of voters with little waiting necessary.
At vote centers LaOtto Cultivate Church, Noble County Public Library Avilla branch and CrossPointe Family Church of Drake Road in Kendallville, voters were generally able to walk straight in to the check in table and then head straight to a machine with no wait. For those that did have waits, it was typically only one or two people ahead of them.
“I don’t know anyone waited more than 30 minutes at this location,” Avilla pollworker Chris Jansen said on Tuesday morning, adding that after the initial 6 a.m. pile, “We have not been without a voter.”
Bridgeway Church off U.S. 6 in Kendallville, which always votes the most people in any given countywide election, was busier, but even there the line hasn’t burst the building. Throughout the day, waits were running under a half hour as the pollworking crew was in rhythm, cycling votes in and out of the site’s polling booths as quickly as they open.
