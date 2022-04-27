KENDALLVILLE — For the first time in more than a decade, the Kendallville area will have a new representative on the Noble County Council.
Who that ends up being is up to voters next week, with two Republicans vying for the open District 4 seat.
The seat is open this year after Jerry Jansen, the lone Democrat elected to countywide office, decided not to see another term. He'll close out his career on the council at the end of this year with 14 years served.
Stepping up to replace Jansen are two Republicans who will face off for their party's nomination to the District 4 seat. Currently there is no Democrat on the ballot — one could be slated this summer since it was vacant — and if no one arises the winner of this contest will join the seven-member council in 2023.
County council members are the fiscal body of county government, responsible for managing Noble County’s annual budget and spending. The council also has the power to levy new taxes and is responsible for any borrowing the county might execute.
Those two candidate include two lifelong Noble County residents, one being a military and police veteran and former Kendallville City Council member and the other who is a college student and the daughter of the Wayne Township trustee.
Max Franklin is an East Noble graduate who is a retired U.S. Army reservist who served during the Cold War as well as tours in Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. Franklin is a retired Kendallville police officer and Parkview public safety officer and a former seven-year member of the Kendallville City Council. He currently works part-time in the Defender Services Office in the federal courthouse in Fort Wayne.
Meghann McCoy is an East Noble High School graduate who is currently completing her course of study in communications at Purdue Fort Wayne with an expected graduation date in May 2023. She's worked in local government assisting the Wayne Township Trustee's office with cemetery maintenance and other projects as needed.
The News Sun posed three questions to the candidates about their run to join the Noble County Council:
Why should voters support you for the Noble County Council District 4 seat?
McCoy: Voters should support me for the County Council District 4 seat because I can reach out to and encourage young voters to get involved in their community and to vote in the elections. I have fresh ideas and perspective on how abatements should be granted and how the County Council can serve the residents of Noble County better. I also have a strong commitment to my own community, as I was born and raised in Kendallville and plan to give back through service to my community.
Franklin: I hope the citizens of District 4 will support me for county council because I've always been responsible and dedicate to any endeavor or challenge that is in front of me. Willing to listen to all citizens' concerns, big or small, that may be impacting them. And work with all county elected officials and departments, to ensure we are doing what is financially feasible for all Noble County citizens.
What issues do you feel are facing the county council now and over the next four years and how would you address them?
Franklin: Communications, making sure that Noble County citizens are kept informed on decisions that are made at the county council level. County elected officials like council and commissioners are talking and working on a common goal. Streamline decisions that are made at the local government levels.
McCoy: The first issue is for the county council members to work together to have positive results for Noble County in the decisions that are made. The redistricting will be new for the members and working together will be very important to get started on the right foot to ensure the continued growth of Noble County.
The second issue I believe is for the council to be responsible to Noble County citizens providing for the public safety and services that we all deserve through responsible budgeting decisions. I have the personal and professional experience in budgeting and can make the tough decisions to be able to keep taxes low, keep budget growth under fiscal control, and also to provide the best services that we can.
Within the last five years, the county has bonded the new $15 million county annex, raised wheel taxes twice and instituted a public safety income tax, all moves that required residents to pay a little more in taxes. Do you think Noble County has benefitted from these changes and how would you weigh future projects or revenue requests as a member of the council?
McCoy: Yes, the county annex is a new building with all new building mechanicals, fixtures and utilities. Newer items such as this require less maintenance and have lower heating bills and are a safe environment to work in.
By working together as a member of the council, listening to what the other members had to say and how the project would benefit the residents of the county. How will a project help Noble County to grow while keeping the tax burden in check is the biggest challenge and this is how I would weigh projects and requests.
Franklin: Any decision made to raise taxes is always a burden and a concern! But I do think citizens realize this is often a necessity to ensure continuous public services. And department heads have what they need to be proficient in their obligations to their employees, and the county populace.
Any future county projects must be scrutinized and deliberated by officials and citizens. Ensuring the project is warranted and will benefit Noble County residents.
All attempts must be made at keeping cost low, and not to be a burden on taxpayers. Elected officials must always be mindful when taxes are raised, "This will have an impact on citizens and their family." Moving forward and growing is what Noble County needs. Ensuring taxpayers have top-notch schools, parks, sports facilities, libraries, infrastructure and most importantly good jobs.
Keeping our young people rooted in the county they were born and raised is important for future county growth. To accomplish these goals will obviously take tax dollars, hard work and motivated officials.
Election Day is May 3, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
