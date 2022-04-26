1. Brian Keith Welch, 60, Fremont
2. Brian attended Fremont Schools through the 11th grade and then moved to Coldwater Michigan where he graduated.
Moving to Dallas Texas in 1981 he began his long career in Commercial General Contracting. In 1983 he owned and operated a commercial drywall company. 1986 he got his first job as a superintendent with a commercial general contractor which at the age of 25 he was the youngest superintendent in the city of Dallas. Over the next 25 years he worked as a general superintendent for several general commercial contractors. During his 15 year at MAPP Construction he overseen all the superintendents in four major cities Dallas, Houston, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. During his career he worked with several fortune 500 companies. Ranging from 1Million to 45Million dollar projects. In 2013 Brian moved back to Fremont and obtained his Real Estate license. He and his wife Alice formed the “A” Team and are now with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group. Also owning “A” Team Storage Units in rural Fremont, a commercial building in downtown Fremont and a 80 acre farm just outside of Fremont, in addition to their residence in the Fremont/Jamestown area.
He was the home owner association president of Park Brook association. He is building committee Leader for Prince of Peace Church and Schools. He's board committee member for Hearts and Hammers. Leadership council with Mapp Construction. Steuben County 4-H Horse and Pony leadership council.
Also coached several boy's and girl’s sport teams from pre-K through 8th grade.
He has a daughter Taylor Welch. She is a Diagnostician and is married to Tony and has two sons that lives in McKinney, Texas.
His son Matt Welch served in the Air Force and worked in cyber intelligence and is married to Analise they live in San Antonio, Texas.
His stepdaughter Kyra Happ is also on the family real estate team and is married to James and has two children who attend Fremont Schools.
He also has a stepdaughter Kelcy Fitzpatrick, who is a first grade teacher at Fremont Elementary.
3. None
4. I feel there’s a lot of critical issues that will be coming up in the next four years including the judicial building, the county jail. Gas issues with NIPSCO in Fremont, which is stunting all growth for new business and affordable housing. Also the huge drainage problems we have in our rural areas. I am the person with experience and common sense that is not afraid to take on challenges. I have the proven leadership need and I feel I am the man for the job.
5. If you had the opportunity, how would you vote on funding the new judicial center and why? At this point I think the engineer’s architects and general contractor have all been hired. So if there’s any voting it would be on the final price but I would love to be a part of that also with my commercial building background I would like to see the final drawings prior to voting. If there’s any recommendations on cost savings to be had I could use my experience to help-out other council members.
6. To work with county employees to retain hard-working men and women, improve our county roads, get our drainage problems under control, make sure our lakes are kept clean of debris and silt runoffs and being part of the council do things better and use common sense.
7. As of now there is a meeting the first Tuesday of every mouth at 9 a.m. where the public can attend. I think the newspaper does a good job at covering major issues. I know other counties do a live streaming during meetings. I think that would get people that can’t make it to the meetings to be able to see what is going on with the county council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.