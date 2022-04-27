1. Frank Charlton, 69, Angola
2. High school graduate, resident of Steuben County for 44 years. Married 40 years. Two daughters and one son. Owner of my own successful construction company (T & J Builders) for 22 years. Owner of my own business (Home Inspections by Frank Charlton) from 2004 to the present
3. Steuben County Building Commissioner 2005-2016; Steuben County Plan Director 2012-2016; Steuben County Park Superintendent 2016-2021
As Department head in each position with the Steuben County government, I have worked with the Steuben County Council and reported directly to the Steuben County Commissioners. I am well versed in their roles and ties to the community
4. With tax dollars at stake, I was always fiscally responsible, never exceeding the budget set forth by the County Council, and I would do my best to carry that fiscal responsibility into the County seat I am seeking.
5. At the time of this writing, I have not been privy to all the discussions of the new building, so I cannot make an informed decision. I would like to go over the blue prints etc., with the County Commissioners and other Council members to justify the $28 million price tag.
6. To work with the County Council on infrastructure and be an advocate for county employees. And to work with County Council for retention of county employees.
7. County Council members are assigned to be the liaisons to County offices. I would visit the offices assigned to me and listen to the employees and carry their concerns to the Council. I would also ensure department heads had a phone number and email address for myself.
