President Donald Trump has a way of doing things and, in the end, he gets the job done.
It's not always pretty and neat. Even his supporters will say that, but Trump is working hard and, carrying the standard for the Republican party, he's making positive changes for America.
This week's Republican National Convention has been giving more people a personal look at the president, a view of the man not captured in daily headlines, cable news banter or even his own no-punches-pulled tweets and a message of American exceptionalism, problem-solving and freedom that voters should take to heart, northeast Indiana delegates said.
Northeast Indiana's three national delegates Mary Martin of Steuben County, Pat Brown of LaGrange County and District 17 State Sen. Andy Zay of Huntington County weighed in Wednesday about what they heard on the first two nights of the convention and what they're hoping to hear Thursday when Trump takes the mic to accept his re-election nomination for the party.
In the first two nights of the convention, Brown and Zay said they enjoyed hearing personal stories that painted a picture of Trump the person as part of Trump the president.
"I think because of all the negative publicity that Trump gets no matter what he said or does, what I thought was amazing of the people they had speak, they were able to bring people in who have had real experiences with Trump, that he's a good listener, that he does take action when he says he's going to," said Brown, who is a first-time delegate after serving as an alternate in 2016. "That really resonated across the board."
Zay connected with those personal testimonies too from people who had those one-on-one interactions with the president and times when Trump has made promises to people and communities and kept them. As an elected official himself, those kind of stories, those small victories that leaders can help effect, don't always rise to the public attention.
"I'm always empowered by the personal stories and personal witness," Zay said, noting that Tuesday night's offerings which included a naturalization ceremony and a president pardon. "It's exciting to see people overcome, which was certainly the case last night."
Tuesday night was especially personal for Martin, as Republicans heard from the mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota, Robert Vlaisavljevich, a mining town where Democrats used to outnumber Republicans on a massive scale. It was personal because it's Martin's hometown and one that has seen a shift and resurgence under Trump.
Beyond personal stories, Martin has enjoyed hearing speeches that reinforce many of the Republican platform pillars, vocalizing support for things like a strong economy, pro-life policies on abortion, deregulation and opposition to single-payer health care plans.
As Trump heads front and center Thursday night, Martin wants to hear the president stake out those positions of what he stands for and what Republicans stand for as their vision for the next four years.
All three delegates highlighted a strong economy as one of the main reasons to vote "R" in November, as well as hoping to see some healing, resolution and progress on the racial tension currently broiling the country from within. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn't get much mention, except indirectly as a hurdle the nation needs to overcome to get back to the economic prosperity it was enjoying before coronavirus arrived in 2020.
"I think that he should reinforce that, all of our platforms — low taxes, border security, we've got to secure out borders; pro-life; supporting the Second Amendment; supporting the First Amendment; freedom of speech; religious freedoms; we've got to get a hold of what's going on in our country," Martin said.
Brown and Zay both said that when Trump speaks Thursday, they not only want to hear about the good that transpired so far, but that they want Trump to address what still needs to be done and a broader vision of how Americans, all Americans, can work toward solutions for them.
"I really think that he has all along told people what his upcoming agenda would be and the policies he would like to look into and to carry forward, but I don't know the people hear him because there is so much negative out there," Brown said. "I would hope he clarifies that, 'Here are the items I want to achieve in the next four years.' That's what I hope he clarifies."
The people who follow closely know about what's been achieved already, Brown said, but for the people who don't pay as close attention or for the people out there who aren't sure yet which way they're voting in November, hearing how they can play a part is important.
"Nobody is saying there aren't problems and we're not ignoring them, we're saying let's work with them, let's not totally disrupt them," Brown said. "Let's work with the good that we have and correct the problem."
Depending on the day, with Trump you get "both sides" of his personality, Zay said. But behind that is a political leader who really does try to accomplish what he says he wants and what he thinks is best for the nation, he said.
Sharing that message doesn't always come through smoothly, but Zay does want to hear a "message of unity" from Trump on Thursday, a pitch about how he can enable Americans to get the better lives we all want.
"I think that the strong suit is trying to empower people to do all things, to advance themselves through education … and to advance the economic strength to back where we were before the pandemic," Zay said.
For Martin, she painted the road ahead in more binary terms, seeing 2020 as a choice between freedom or socialism.
"Freedom. It's all about freedom," Martin said. "I think America is at stake right now. I think this is the most important election of our lifetime, we're either going to stay the course of our freedom or if we go the other way, we're heading into a socialist nation."
While striking a more divisive view of the next four years, Martin said she'd love to see more cooperation and unity than there's been the last four years, but that "olive branch" has been put out and the left doesn't seem interested in accepting it.
"Would I like to see the parties work together, yeah, but I believe with the Democrats in charge of the House I don't see that going to happen," Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.