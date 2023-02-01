COLUMBIA CITY — Rep. Jim Banks has been stacking up numerous endorsements in his early campaign for Indiana's U.S. Senate seat in 2024 and he picked up a big one on Wednesday from former President Donald Trump.
“Jim Banks is running for the United States Senate from the Great State of Indiana. I know Jim well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and WIN! Strong on the Border, Crime, our Military and our Vets, Jim will fight for low taxes and regulations, Sanity in Government, and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Jim Banks is respected by all, will never let you down, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement!” Trump said in his statement.
Banks is currently the only candidate who has officially announced a run for the seat, although others including Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th, have indicated some interest.
One candidate who is not seeking the seat is former Indiana governor and recently retired Purdue University President Mitch Daniels. Daniels polled as a potential front-runner within the last few months and could have presented a more centrist challenge to Banks, who has positioned himself on the further right of the party spectrum.
Banks, who first ran for Congress in 2016 and was initially skeptical of some of then-candidate Trump's positions — especially talk about a most isolationist foreign policy — shifted from his more main-line Republican style and cozied up closely to the former president and his aggressive style of politics.
While some Republicans have started to draw some distance between themselves and Trump after 2020 and the lackluster midterms of 2022, Banks has continued to stay closely alongside the former president.
“President Trump was the first president of my lifetime to confront the China threat and put working families in Indiana and across the country first. He strengthened our military and America’s standing on the world stage, secured the border, and grew our economy, but in just two years we’ve seen much of that progress wiped out by Joe Biden and the Democrats’ radical agenda,” Banks said after receiving the endorsement. “I’m grateful to President Trump for his support and look forward to fighting for the America First agenda in the U.S. Senate.”
Banks currently represents Indiana's 3rd District, covering 11 full counties in northeast Indiana and parts of two others, including all of LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb counties.
He experience a quick ascendancy in the House, rising to chair the Republican Study Committee in 2021 and 2022. At the end of last year he ran for the position of House Majority Whip, the No. 3 position in Republican leadership, but was narrowly defeated by Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer.
