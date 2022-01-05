HUNTINGTON — A northeast Indiana radio personality and digital media producer is entering the race for Indiana’s 3rd District seat in Congress, running as a Democrat to potentially challenge Republican incumbent Jim Banks.
Gary Snyder announced Wednesday he is running for the U.S. House seat as a Democrat.
Snyder is the president of the Indiana Talks Network and publisher of the online daily news mailer The SnydeReport. For nearly four years, Synder hosted The Gary Snyder Show on WBAT in Marion and later on WOWO in Fort Wayne.
He’s entering the Democratic primary race for the 3rd District along with other candidates John Stephens and Forrest Bower, who have previously indicated their intention to seek the party nomination.
The winner of the May 3 primary would go on to face the Republican in November, which will likely be incumbent Rep. Jim Banks, who has served three terms in the House and is currently the chairman of the large Republican Study Committee, the House’s biggest GOP caucus.
Banks has won the seat in the past three elections with 70% of the vote or more and the layout of the 3rd District hasn’t changed much in the newly redistricted maps in use through 2030.
Snyder said he’s running to make a difference for residents of northeast Indiana in Washington and to make the federal government work for Hoosiers.
“I am choosing the tragic anniversary of the January 6th assault on the Capital as a backdrop for our campaign. Jim pushed conspiracy theories and lies that directly led to the attacks, and for that, he should be held responsible,” Snyder said.
“Let’s also remember Jim Banks has abandoned the Third District long ago as he sets his political ambitions to higher office. Jim has abandoned the farmer in Huntington that needs expanded broadband to operate the ever evolving technology needed for today’s agriculture by voting against a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Jim abandoned the police officer on the beat in Bluffton by voting against millions of dollars for police departments in the Third District that was part of the American Rescue Plan. Jim abandoned the middle-class family in Angola that depends on the child tax credit check they received each month to help pay the rent and utilities,” Snyder said. “Jim’s political ambitions are extreme and do not include limiting insulin costs at $35 for the diabetic in Auburn, offering home health care for the elderly couple in Fort Wayne so they can stay in their home, or so every child in Columbia City has access to universal Pre-K. As your next Congressman, my commitment will be to serve all residents of the Third District.”
Snyder has over 12 years of experience in the financial services industry where he worked as an active trader, financial advisor, supervising principal and was responsible for designing strategies to combat money laundering.
He also previously served in the United States Army and National Guard as a light infantryman and Military Police officer. He remains active in support of various initiatives to support active duty and retired military personnel.
Snyder has been married to his wife Pepper for 26 years. They are the proud parents of seven children and five grandchildren. Continuing their commitment to make a difference, the Snyders have has also served as foster parents for some of Huntington’s most vulnerable children.
More information about Snyder and his campaign can be found online at facebook.com/TheGarySnyder and on Twitter @SnyderforIN03.
