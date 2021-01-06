WASHINGTON D.C. — House and Senate Republicans are planning to object to certification of electoral votes from multiple states today, so what will transpire in Congress this afternoon?
A heated argument is likely to ensue, although the challenge is widely expected to not be sustained and overturned, with the expected result at the end of the day being Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden will be declared the next president.
President Donald Trump has frequently alleged widespread voter fraud and voting irregularities were to blame for his electoral loss this fall, despite multiple recounts verifying the winners and numerous court cases alleging fraud and other issues being repeatedly rejected for lack of merit or lack of standing.
Nevertheless, numerous Republicans have vowed challenges to the final electoral results based on those claims.
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun and northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks will be among Republicans who have announced their intent to contest the electoral results this afternoon.
Biden won 306 electoral votes in November’s election to Trump’s 232. A presidential candidate needs to secure 270 electoral votes in order to win the White House.
State electors cast their votes in December and the final step in determining the next U.S. executive is for Congress to certify the electors’ tally.
Today at 1 p.m. the House and Senate will meet in a joint session with Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence presiding over the meeting. Pence will open sealed certificates submitted by the states and hand them to “tellers” to read the results to the Congress and ask if there are any objections.
In order to lodge a formal objection, members of both the House and Senate need to submit an objection in writing to a state’s electoral ballot.
If members from only one side of the Congress object but not the other, the objection fails.
That happened in 2017, when some House Democrats lodged objections to electoral results declaring Trump the winner, but objections were not sustained as no senators supported them. Biden, who was vice president presiding over the 2017 joint session, overruled the objections and moved the session forward.
If any objection is supported by both House and Senate — as is widely expected to happen as Republicans have indicated they’re likely to challenge results primarily from Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, states that Trump won in 2016 but lost narrowly in 2020 — the congress will dismiss to its chambers for a maximum two hours of discussion.
At the end of the discussion period, both houses will cast a vote on whether to certify the results or reject them, with the winner determined by a simple majority.
In order to succeed, both houses must vote to reject the electoral votes. If one wing chooses not to reject the electors even if the other does, then the objection is dismissed, a procedure which suggests today’s effort is almost certainly doomed to fail.
Democrats control the majority in the House and could defeat the measure if all members vote to uphold the results. Although more than 50 House Republicans have vowed to contest the results, many others have not indicated they’d support the objection.
Banks, who came into the House representing Indiana’s 3rd District in 2017 at the same time as Trump, announced Sunday that he would be one of more than 50 House Republicans who has vowed to fight the results.
A vote succeeding in the Senate is technically possible, although that outcome, too, appears extremely unlikely. Republicans currently hold a narrow majority, although that hinges on the result of two Georgia Senate runoffs on Tuesday, which, if won by Democrats and if seated immediately would split the Senate 50-50. In that event, however, Pence, as the current vice president, would cast the tie-breaking vote.
Twelve Senators, including Braun, have indicated they will contest the results, but several others have indicated they will vote to certify, which would ensure the effort’s failure.
Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young has not indicated one way or another whether he will vote to contest or certify the election results.
Young, who like Banks came into office in 2017 with Trump, has widely supported the president in most legislative priorities. Although voting consistently to support Republican priorities, Young has generally taken a more moderate tact and typically keeps his head down from engaging in more divisive political fights.
For example, Young said very little leading up to and during impeachment proceedings in the Senate, but in the end ultimately voted to acquit the president of the charges.
The two-hour discussion limit is per state whenever a formal objection is made, and with multiple states likely to be contested, it’s possible the houses could dismiss multiple times to debate.
At the end of the reading of all electors, the vice president then makes a declaration of the winner based on the results.
Trump and others have alleged that Pence could unilaterally choose to reject electors or replace them with Trump-friendly electors and therefore effectively decide the election on his own, although that interpretation of the law is not historically supported and a lawsuit filed by a Texas representative seeking to give Pence that authority was twice rejected in court.
Pence won’t be the first vice president put in an uncomfortable situation. In 2001, Vice President Al Gore presided over the counting of the 2000 presidential election he narrowly lost to Republican George W. Bush. Gore had to gavel several Democrats’ objections out of order.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
