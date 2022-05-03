ANGOLA — Christina Cress emerged from a crowded field to win the Republican nomination for the District 1 seat on the Steuben County Council.
Cress, Fremont, will be facing the Democratic winner on Tuesday, Judy Rowe, Lake Pleasant.
The race for the Republican nomination in District 1 was about as competitive as it has ever been, with four candidates vying for the party’s nod.
In addition to Cress, 677 votes, also running were Landon Brown (147), Lake Pleasant, Angela Campbell (87), Lake Pleasant, and Brian Welch (307), Fremont.
“I just feel so blessed,” Cress said.
She said you never know how a four-way race will turn out but gave credit to many.
“ I give it to God first. My family. My husband was amazing. And my supporters I had an amazing family and group of people who just came behind me and loved me and supported me,” she said.
She said she is going to work as hard for the fall campaign as she did for the primary.
Rowe was challenged by Harle L. Vogel, Jimmerson Lake. Rowe is the Steuben County Democratic Party chair. She won 97-42.
“Thaks to the Democrats who pulled their party’s ballot in this primary race, and to all the Democratic candidates who stepped up to run. In my role as county chair I’ll be looking for good people to fill all of our ballot vacancies, from township advisory boards to North (District) Commissioner,” Rowe said.
The last Democrat to hold the District 1 Council seat was Kenny Crandall, Fremont. He held the seat for two terms, getting defeated in 2002 by Republican Paul Sparks.
“I know it’s been decades since a Democrat won a county office, but there’s a saying that I love: Everything’s always the same until the day it isn’t,” Rowe said.
In the Republican race for District 4, incumbent Tony Isa emerged victorious, holding off a challenge from Frank Charlton, who is a retired county department head from building and planning then parks. Isa tallied 625 votes to Charlton’s 267.
“I am so blessed by God and the effort that I was able to get support from my wife and my family. This has been exhausting. And I am just, I can’t even believe it. I’m so excited to be able to serve four more years for the community and help take this community to the next level,” Isa said.
Democrats have until July 5 to field a candidate to run against Isa.
The other incumbents were unopposed in the primary but will face challengers in the fall.
District 2 Council President Rick Shipe, Republican of rural Angola, will be facing Democrat David MacFadyen, Angola.
District 3 Council Vice President Ruth Beer, Republican of Hudson, will be challenged by Ryan D. Bond, a Democrat from West Otter Lake.
None of the three at-large seats are up this cycle.
The Democratic Party has until July 5 to fill its ballot with candidates. For County Council, that would only leave out the District 4 position from being contested on Nov. 8.
