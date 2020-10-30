ALBION — If you don't want to wait until Tuesday to cast you're ballot, you've got three chances left.
Only three days of early voting are left before Election Day on Tuesday, with opportunities in both Noble and LaGrange counties to cast your ballot ahead.
Election officials are already reporting huge early voting numbers that are outpacing 2016, so voters are certainly taking advantage in a pandemic year.
In Noble County, voters can cast ballots today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Noble County Courthouse, as well as from 2-7 p.m. at Stone's Hill Community Church in Ligonier. In LaGrange County, voting is available at the courthouse during normal business hours, with a break from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
On Saturday, Noble County will have the same voting availability as it did last weekend — at the Noble County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and at Bridgeway Church in Kendallville and Stone's Hill Community Church in Ligonier from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. LaGrange voters can cast ballots at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Then, on Monday, both counties will only have voting available at their respective courthouses from 8 a.m. to noon.
Early voting ends at noon on Monday.
People will mail-in ballots that they haven't put in the mailbox yet may want to consider dropping off those ballots in-person to be counted if they're concerned they won't make it in time through the mail.
Ballots have to arrive at the courthouse by noon on Election Day in order to be counted. Any ballots that arrive after that point are not counted in Indiana and there are no exceptions.
Voters with mail-in ballots can drop them off in-person at the county clerk's office, but voters should be reminded that the courthouses are closed on Election Day so ballots must be dropped off ahead of then.
Voters can surrender their mail-in ballot at a polling place on Election Day only and then vote in person if they've waited too long to mail it back. The ballot must be completed and turned over to pollworkers on Election Day before they'll allow you to vote in-person.
As for Election Day itself, voters will be heading to their usual list of polling places.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone who is in line at 6 p.m., regardless of how long that line is, will be able to vote. Anyone who arrives after 6 p.m. will be turned away.
Noble County uses vote centers, so voters can cast ballots at any of the available polling sites regardless of where they live. In LaGrange County, they use precinct voting, so voters have to report to their assigned polling place.
Here's where you can vote on Tuesday if you're waiting:
Noble County
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2290 N. S.R. 9, Albion
Merriam Christian Chapel Church, 3985 S. U.S. 33, Albion
Crosspointe Church, 210 Highpointe Crossing, Kendallville
Noble County Library Avilla branch, 104 Ley St., Avilla
Orange Township Fire Station, 101 Warrener Drive, Rome City
Bridgeway Church, 210 Brian's Place, Kendallville
LaOtto Wesleyan Church, 500 S. Main St., LaOtto
Stone's Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stone's Hill Road, Ligonier
LaGrange County
Bloomfield 1-4/Clay — LaGrange County Fairgrounds, 1030 E. C.R. 75N, LaGrange
Clearspring/Eden — Topeka Branch Library, 133 N. Main St., Topeka
Greenfield/Springfield — Brighton Chapel Church, 5415 N. S.R. 3, Howe
Johnson North/Johnson South — Messiah Lutheran Church, 2955 E. C.R. 700S, Wolcottville
Lima — Howe United Methodist Church, 511 3rd St., Howe
Milford East/Milford West — South Milford Church of Christ, 8030 E. C.R. 600S
Newbury — Wolfe Community Building, 345 N. Morton St., Shipshewana
Van Buren — Scott United Methodist Church, 7020 N. C.R. 675W
