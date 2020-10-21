If you want to vote by mail this election, you'll have to fill your application for a ballot by the end of the day Wednesday.
If you miss that deadline, you'll have to hit the polls in person to cast your vote this fall.
Area clerks are still seeing big mail-in voting numbers this fall as the pandemic continues and COVID-19 activity has hit its highest points ever in recent weeks.
In the spring primary, which was delayed one month until June due to the pandemic, Indiana suspended its rules requiring voters to cite a specific reason for requesting a mail-in ballot, effectively allowing anyone to vote by mail if they wanted.
About 41% of all ballots cast in the four-county area in June were cast by mail.
Although the state chose not to offer no-reason mail-in voting again, many people who are eligible have still be requesting them, resulting in thousands of mail-in absentees going out.
In order to get a mail-in ballot, Hoosiers have to send a request for ballot to their local clerk's office and those applications have to be in by Wednesday in order for a person to get a ballot.
This fall, you have to meet one of the following 11 criteria in order to get a ballot, and election officials have stated that generalized concern about COVID-19 does not qualify as a valid reason to vote by mail:
1) You have a specific, reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county on Election Day during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open (6 a.m. until 6 p.m.).
2) You have a disability.
3) You are at least 65 years of age.
4) You will have official election duties outside of your voting precinct.
5) You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
6) You will be confined due to illness or injury or you will be caring for an individual confined due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
7) You are prevented from voting because of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.
8) You are a participant in the state’s address confidentiality program.
9) You are a member of the military or a public safety officer.
10) You are a “serious sex offender” as defined in Indiana Code 35-42-4-14(a).
11) You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls.
In August, in preparation for another big mail-in voting election, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson also suggested that Hoosier put their ballots in the mail by Oct. 27 in order to give enough time to ensure they make it to the county election office to be counted.
Ballots must be received by the county election officials by noon on Election Day in order to be counted, so ballots that are put in the mail too close to Election Day may not arrive at the courthouse by Nov. 3.
The noon deadline had been challenged in a lawsuit, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit rejected the premise and upheld the state rule.
Ballots can be dropped off in person at the clerk's office for those who are concerned about the ballot arriving on time, however voters should keep in mind that courthouses may be closed on Election Day, so in-person drop-offs should be done ahead of Nov. 3.
Voters are also reminded not to give their ballots to anyone else to return for them. Outside of placing the ballot in the mailbox for a postal carrier to return, only family members within the same household or a person holding power of attorney are allowed to deliver ballots for another person.
Anyone else collecting ballots to return for voters is violating election law.
Mail-in ballots are counted by bipartisan teams containing a Republican and Democrat counter working together to verify ballots by comparing signatures and checking other security features on the ballots to ensure they are legitimate.
For those who missed this opportunity to vote by mail, early in-person is ongoing now across the state, with voting available at county courthouses during normal business hours during the week.
Additional early in-person voting will also be available the next two Saturdays and other counties like Noble will offer even more sites closer to Election Day to give people the opportunity to cast ballots ahead of Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.