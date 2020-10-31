LAGRANGE – Four men are vying for three open at-large seats on the LaGrange County Council this Tuesday.
They include incumbents Republicans Steven McKowen, Jeff Brill, and Michael Strawser. Tom Swihart, a Democrat, also is running for an at large seat on the council.
McKowen said he wants to remain on the council to continue his work as a voice for taxpayers in local government. McKowen is a local business owner who operates several different businesses in the area. He also dedicates a fair amount of his time at Lakeland High School helping in its theater arts program
“I believe I am a voice for the taxpayer,” he explained. “Keeping taxes conservative and helping local economics moving in a forward direction is what I am trying to accomplish. Being a good steward of the taxpayers’ money helps keep taxes lower than surrounding areas and makes for a good quality of life.”
McKowen went on to say that he’s not a politician.
“I’m not a politician by any means and want to give my business experience ideas when I can to keep LaGrange County great,” he said.
Brill, a former superintendent of the LaGrange County Highway Department, sees upgrading digital connectivity in the rural parts of the county as a high priority for local government.
“I support helping good broadband within the county,” he said. “Since the pandemic, school kids have to do e-learning from home. There are a lot of problems for them doing work from home and with more parents working from home. It’s crucial to have good connections to the Internet.
Brill said it’s also important to have better broadband connectivity if the county wants to see industrial growth. He also believes the county needs to continue working with the state to secure funding for local infrastructure projects.
“We also need to continue to support the highway department with matching money for the community crossing grant program the state offers to the county’s for infrastructure.”
Strawser is a veteran of 21 years on the council and serves as the organization’s vice president.
Strawser said he’s running for another term because he believes he still has “a lot of contribute” to the community.
“Through my experience and the experience of the other council members we have been able to have the funds to sustain the recent effects that the COVID virus has had on the County,” he said.
Strawser added that his goal is always to be as prudent and fiscally responsible with taxpayer money, and includes how the county utilizes its Major Moves account.
“I would like to see the Council continue to be conservative with the Major Moves fund and make decisions with the fund that will help maintain it over the long term and invest in projects that will have a long term positive effect on the county,” he explained.
Strawser also said he wants to continue to work to keep a good working relationship between the county and the law enforcement, prosecutor, and court system.
“I would like to continue to look at all decisions in a conservative manner so as to keep our taxes as low as possible,” Strawser said.
Swihart is a newcomer to local politics and the contest’s lone Democrat said he decided to run after seeing several needs within the community he felt weren’t being addressed. A graduate of Lakeland High School, Swihart returned to LaGrange County when he and his wife decided to buy the more than 100-year-old Swihart family farm in northeast LaGrange County.
“Since returning to LaGrange County in 2016 I’ve seen things that need improvement. A love of this place comes from my ancestors – some of them settling here in 1832. They were engaged and honorable women and men who contributed to the county in meaningful ways,” he said. “An opportunity to continue this legacy led me to run for office.”
Swihart pointed to issues like the county’s ongoing lack of a county engineer as a problem that needs a fresh perspective on the council to be solved.
“Some roles in county government and public service require professional education, credentials, and experience,” he explained. “Several of our county salaries are too low to recruit and retain the people we need. Our county engineer is a prime example. Over the next 4 years, LaGrange County Council should approve salaries for this and other key positions well above past levels. We need to recruit more talented, trained, and experienced people. Raising our investment is essential to get and keep the highly qualified employees and elected officials we need.”
Like Brill, Swihart is concerned about the lack of a viable, modern Internet across LaGrange County.
“The lack of high-speed internet access hurts families and businesses around the county. In some places, it is nearly impossible or too expensive to get connections. Our children engaged in on-line learning are my biggest concern,” he explained. “Recent announcements to begin addressing this problem by REMC and Shipshewana are encouraging. Over the next four years, we must do all we can to ensure that every family and business in the county has the Internet service they need.”
