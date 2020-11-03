KENDALLVILLE — A short line at Noble County's most popular polling site at Bridgeway Church may take you 15 or 20 minutes to get through this afternoon, but that's one of the few places you'll end up waiting at all today.
After getting through queued up lines when polls opened at 6 a.m., Noble County's polling sites are running pretty steady and smooth this morning with few hiccups.
All four of Noble County's east-side polling places in LaOtto, Avilla and two in Kendallville reported the same experience so far today. Those vote centers had lines that took 30 minutes to an hour to work down right after opening at 6 a.m., but since there's been a stream of voters at just the right pace to ensure little waiting.
At vote centers LaOtto Cultivate Church, Noble County Public Library Avilla branch and CrossPointe Family Church of Drake Road in Kendallville, you probably can walk right in and head straight to the check-in table with no wait at all. If you do have to wait, it's likely only one or two people ahead of you.
"I don't know anyone waited more than 30 minutes at this location," Avilla pollworker Chris Jansen said, adding that since, "We have not been without a voter."
Bridgeway Church off U.S. 6 in Kendallville, which always votes the most people in any given countywide election, is busier, but even there the line hasn't burst the building yet. Once inside the door, waits are running under a half hour as the pollworking crew is running in rhythm, cycling votes in and out of the site's polling booths as quickly as they open.
Noble County saw a record number of people vote early this election atright about 12,000 ballots, accounting for around 40% of all eligible voters.
Compared to 2016, polls don't appear to be significantly busier or slower than they were then, suggesting the county may vote a similar number of people today as it did four years ago. If Noble County sees a similar 9,700 Election Day-votes this year, turnout would be up compared to 2016's 56%.
LaOtto had voted 321 people as of 10:15 a.m., Avilla had 449 votes by about 10:45 a.m., CrossPointe had a 379 at about 11 a.m. and Bridgeway had voted around 650 people by 11:30 a.m.
Polls close at 6 p.m. and typically get a little busier right before closing as people head to vote after getting out of work.
Noble County had about 2,500 mail-in ballots come in and election workers are already starting to count those, with the expectation that all of those will be tallied by this evening.
Noble County should have full results reported by about the same time as usual in the 8-9 p.m. hour tonight.
