1. Angela Campbell, 49, Lake Pleasant, Fremont
2. Bachelor of Arts in Marketing, Anderson University; Master’s in Public Administration, Indiana University (in progress); Public Sector HR Essentials Course, International Public Management Association for Human Resources; IPMA-HR Certified Professional; Foundations in Human Resources Certificate, DePaul University. I have been married to my husband, Dan, for 22 years. We have three children ages 21, 19 and 16. Our daughter is a junior at IU Bloomington, our middle son is a freshman at IU South Bend, and our youngest son is a sophomore at Fremont High School. I am currently employed with Indiana University Fort Wayne as the campus Business Manager and HR representative. 10 years of public sector experience serving is various county departments: County Coordinator/HR Director; HR Director in 2 counties; Planning & Building Department; County Engineer/Surveyor’s Department.
3. My political experience began in 2012. Although my previous political experience may not include serving in an elected capacity, I have worked in various county departments that coordinate directly with elected officials and involve the fiscal integrity of the county. As the County Coordinator/HR Director, I actively provided consultative services to elected officials and department heads and made presentations and policy recommendations. I have participated on committees and special projects while assisting in the coordination of projects and resolving problems while coordinating with the County Auditor. I have served as the liaison between County departments, elected officials/department heads, and employees and have direct experience working with Plan Commissions, Board of Zoning Appeals, and the Drainage Board. I also recognize the importance of treating our citizens, our taxpayers, as both customers of the County and owners of the County.
4. I have a desire to have an impact in our community. Our local government structure has more of an impact on what happens in our everyday life than anything that happens beyond that. It doesn’t matter if you are a Republican or Democrat. We need to serve everybody. We are here to be servants of our fellow man, and to perpetuate the common good. We need people in public office who have our values and will be our advocates. That is why I am willing to serve in local public office. To address your concerns and go fix those problems.
5. Planning for a new judicial center is a complex decision with multiple key stakeholders. It is important for our community to support the criminal justice system and our law enforcement officers. We want to promote safety while addressing ADA requirements and I would support the funding of a new judicial center.
6. I want to improve access to public information by funding a website revision/upgrade. The County’s website should serve as a tool to obtain knowledge and valuable information in any easy-to-use format. My goal is to have a website that is user and mobile friendly for all citizens.
I also want to have employees viewed as an asset to the County. The County’s workforce is a representation of the constituents that elected individuals to office and the County needs to select, develop, and retain high-quality employees. We need to share power, authority, and information with our employees to empower and motivate them to meet goals and to be performance driven while providing them with tangible rewards and compensation. The County needs to invest in its human capital.
7. Upgrading the County’s website will assist in improving and providing transparency to citizens and employees. It is important how citizens view our County. It is just as important how the County workforce views our County. The sharing of knowledge and information allows our community to engage in the decision-making processes. News can make people feel connected and it informs the public about events that are around them and may affect them. To ensure transparency, we share knowledge and information through the Steuben County website.
