AUBURN — Kevin Webb believes his business and government experience make him highly qualified to be a DeKalb County Commissioner.
Webb, 64, of Auburn, is running for the Republican nomination to the Southeast District commissioner seat in the June 2 primary election. All voters in the county can cast ballots in the race between Webb and Mike Watson. Both are members of the Auburn Common Council.
Three members make up the board of county commissioners. They serve four-year terms in office with a salary of $27,154 for 2020. Commissioners also make up the county Drainage Board.
Webb has served on the Auburn Common Council since November 2012. He previously served as chairman of the Union Township Advisory Board from 2009 until November 2012. During that time, the board joined in creating the Union Township and City of Auburn Fire Territory. The township dropped its property tax rate to zero for the year 2012.
Webb is a member and past president of the DeKalb Camp of Gideons International. He is an elder in the Auburn Alliance Church, overseeing its budget and expenditures, building maintenance and capital improvements.
He has owned and operated Webb Concrete Construction for more than 30 years and has more than 40 years of construction management experience, he said.
Webb previously ran for the county commissioner seat in 2012. While he enjoys being a city councilman, “It’s not hands-on like being a commissioner, and that’s what I really want to do,” he said.
“I’m very highly qualified for that particular position,” Webb said in an interview with The Star. “I’ve been very involved in drainage construction, building construction, road construction.” He said he is prepared for the commissioners’ duties such as maintaining county roads and properties, passing ordinances and purchasing equipment.
“I get a lot of compliments on thinking things through and gathering all the facts,” he said. In his business, he said, he has a reputation for good customer service and value.
Looking at county government’s needs, he said, “There is zero extra office space amongst all the county buildings.”
In adding space, he said, “I don’t think county buildings need to be overly fancy. They need to be very functional.”
Webb said the county’s gravel roads use round gravel that does not compact well. He would investigate using limestone or crushed concrete that is irregular in shape and doesn’t need to be regraded as often. The county would pay more for material, but less for maintenance, he said.
“If you do it three times cheaply, you spend more money than if you fix it once,” Webb said, adding that he has experience in building roads.
In the long range, the county needs to stabilize roads and pave more of them with asphalt, he said, because the county is seeing more houses being built along gravel roads.
“A rough, gravel road will tear up your car very fast,” he said.
Webb responded to questions from The Star that were posed to all commissioner candidates.
He reacted to current discussion about moving the county highway department to the intersection of C.R. 34 and C.R. 427, south of DeKalb High School.
“If you’re moving the highway department alone, I’m not too excited about that,” Webb said. He suggests housing the highway department, building-planning department and surveyor’s office at one site.
“It is a center location, so that has a lot going for it,” Webb said about the C.R. 427 site, but he would want to assure that it is not unsightly for neighbors.
Moving the highway department to the county farm property west of Auburn would place it near the new Community Corrections Center. “You would not really affect the actual county home,” Webb said, however, “It is good, prime farm ground, so that’s an issue.”
A metal-detection scanner began operation at the DeKalb County Courthouse entrance on July 1, 2019, and commissioners banned visitors from bringing weapons and cellphones into the building.
Webb views courthouse security as connected to the county’s office locations.
“Anybody that needs security, they should be in the courthouse. Anything that doesn’t need security should probably be in an annex building” with better parking and customer service, he said.
To that end, he would move the surveyor’s office out of the courthouse and move the Title IV-D child-support enforcement office, which he said needs security, into the courthouse.
“Everybody communicates and everybody operates off of laptops and phones,” Webb said. He favors keeping phones out of courtrooms, but allowing visitors to take them into other courthouse offices.
Webb said the 35-year-old county jail needs study now.
“We’re going to come to a point where the repairs are going to outweigh the feasibility of doing those repairs” at the jail, he said, but he acknowledges some repairs will be needed until them.
When it becomes necessary to build a new jail, he said, “I’m not big on a 250-bed jail if we can’t prove that there’s a need for a 250-bed jail.” He said the sheriff can continue to house overflow inmates in nearby jails that have space. The commissioners have authorized the sheriff to limit the current jail’s population to 80 inmates.
A traffic roundabout south of Auburn at C.R. 11-A and C.R. 427 was proposed a year ago, but has not been discussed in several months.
Webb is a member of the DeKalb County Redevelopment Commission that offered $225,000 toward construction of a roundabout, to match a pledge by the developer of the neighboring Heron Lake residential subdivision.
“I think it would be great to have. … If it’s done correctly and a large one,” Webb said about the roundabout. “My prediction is it’s probably not going to happen.”
Webb said development of the surrounding property has slowed, and the Redevelopment Commission is not likely to renew its roundabout funding offer for 2021. Instead, funding will go toward improvement of C.R. 56, he predicted.
Webb said his father was a County Council member in the 1970s, and with that example, he always has enjoyed solving problems for people.
“Helping people … is really a blessing,” he said. “Serving others is a biblical principle.”
