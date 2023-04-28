AVILLA — Three Republicans are running for two available nominations for the Avilla town council, so town residents will have to pick their top candidates come Tuesday.
On the GOP ticket, longtime incumbent Paul Shepherd is seeking another term and is joined by newcomers Ann Freeman and Andy Uhl.
Voters will pick their two nominees, who will then advance to the November election, where those two Republicans will again be in a pick-two race with Democratic incumbent Bill Krock Jr.
Republican Phil Puckett Jr. is the other current sitting member of the board, after he won re-election in 2022.
Town council members serve as both the executive and fiscal body for Avilla, in charge of overseeing the town's budget as well as passing ordinances and policy. Avilla's town manager, Tena Woenker, handles day-to-day administrative duties, but ultimately answers to the council.
Council members receive $4,232.64 annually, with the council president (currently Puckett) getting a higher salary of $5,121.36, according to the clerk-treasurer.
Shepherd has been a mainstay on Avilla's town board for the last 33 years and served as president in all but three of those. He's a 1974 East Noble High School graduate with bachelor's degree in computer technology from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne and a master's degree in business administration from the University of St. Francis in 1991. He recently retired from Raytheon in Fort Wayne after 38 years.
Freeman is a 2008 Central Noble High School graduate who went on to earn a bachelor's degree in psychology with minors in sociology and human development from Indiana University in 2012, then followed up with a master's degree in social work from IUPUI in 2014. For the past four years she has served as director of the Women's Care Center NEI, a non-profit life-affirming pregnancy center in DeKalb County. She's served on the Avilla Park Board since 2019 and has been a member of Restore Avilla since 2021.
Uhl holds a bachelor of science in hospitality management from the University of Findlay and works as director of client resources at TriCore Logic for the last five years and worked to grow the IT and cybersecurity firm from four to 24 employees and boosted its client base. Uhl coaches youth baseball, football and wrestling teams, is a Leadership Fort Wayne program graduation and has served on the Respect Team board in 2021-22.
The News Sun posed four questions to the candidates as they seek the Republican nomination this primary:
Why should Avilla voters select you for the town council?
Freeman: Avilla deserves public servants who are approachable, teachable, and open to listening. I have been and will remain an active, enthusiastic member of our wonderful town. I am focused on encouraging collaboration across entities and bringing a positive, “can do” spirit back to Avilla.
Uhl: Avilla voters should vote for me because I have been going to our Avilla Town Council meetings for over two years; this wasn't just a last minute decision, or “just because" for me. I have sat, listened, and learned about what is going on in this town for the last two years, attending meetings. Avilla is my home town; this is the place where I grew up as a child. Now that I have three younger children, I want Avilla to be the place where they also make lasting memories, like I did.
Shepherd: The town council needs experience in their ranks as well as a knowledge of municipal law and the history of what has been tried before and what has worked and what hasn't worked so we don't repeat mistakes.
What are the top three issues you see facing Avilla over the next four years?
Uhl: With how much Avilla has grown over the years residentially, I think it is time we take a serious look at growing our town council, from three to five. I do not believe three council members are enough for a true representation, having Avilla's best interest. I believe with a summation of five council seats, we would be able to bring in a greater contribution of ideas, collectively, to better serve the Avilla community.
I believe Avilla seriously needs to take a look at hiring our fire chief full time. I do not think another part-time person will be able to get the job done, that needs to be done, in Avilla. With the amount of calls we are getting to answer, we need to figure out a way to provide Avilla with a fire chief full time.
Simple transparency! From the residents that I have talked to in Avilla, our community generally does not feel like they know what is going on. I hope to push more community awareness, or "getting the word out" on what is going on in our small community. There are several ways to get information out to the residents, and I do not see this happening now. With more awareness, I believe we will gain participation and involvement from within our community. More participation would welcome and bring fresh ideas, enhancing our hometown experiences.
Shepherd: The top three issues are to continue to develop housing in the community so that our children can live here, redevelop the downtown and fix the problems the fire department is having getting response in the daytime.
Freeman: A major issue facing northeast Indiana is a serious lack of low-income housing options for families. Avilla ranked third in cities/towns (only behind Kendallville and Ligonier) for projected growth in the next five years at the Be Noble housing symposium with an anticipated 187 additional households to be added. One strategy mentioned for “freeing up” affordable housing options is the development of newer homes that may attract established homeowners to move, opening their previous homes for purchase. Many new homes are currently being added to my neighborhood (Orchard Valley) and several of our new neighbors are doing exactly this! Avilla must create a plan for working with developers to ensure housing is an option for families at all socioeconomic levels.
Downtown development is an area of great opportunity for Avilla. Currently, very few active businesses are operating in our downtown area. Residents would love to see the addition of a grocery store and shops they could patronize while enjoying Avilla. Unfortunately, building owners are not pursuing the sale of properties but that is something that may change in time. I am grateful for our redevelopment commission’s efforts to do what they can with the properties they’ve been able to acquire thus far.
Finally, lack of community engagement and a culture of “Why bother?” is the final issue plaguing Avilla I’d like to address. There is a core group of volunteers in Avilla who are working hard to make incremental positive change for our town. In discussions, I’ve heard stories of others who used to volunteer but eventually gave up because they were treated with disregard or disdain. I’ve personally witnessed this through years of serving on the parks board. Avilla struggles to recruit folks to join our volunteer boards because either they don’t see the boards/commissions accomplishing anything (lack of acknowledgment or bureaucratic apathy) or they’ve heard stories about how awful it is to work with certain egos necessary.
I believe the path to success will be paved by collaboration across our town’s boards/commissions/organizations. Currently, there is a lack of communication because many factions work in silos. I have been blessed to serve alongside terrific community members who are actively seeking collaborations and getting great things accomplished. This is what drew me to join Restore Avilla—to act as a liaison for Parks. We need to actively pursue these connections and show appreciation for those who give of their time for the greater good of our Town. Perhaps if others see their neighbors being thanked for making Avilla a better place, they too may feel called to contribute.
Avilla has struggled recently to get responders to show up for fire and medical calls, especially during the daytime work hours. Do you believe Avilla should begin to explore having a standing fire department of part- or full-time firefighters like Albion or Kendallville/Ligonier?
Shepherd: I believe short term that we will need to explore getting part time firefighters similar to Albion and long term somewhere down the road we should explore the possibility of a fire district.
Freeman: Avilla is fortunate to have an incredible fire marshall (Chad Geiger). Chad has been serving Avilla for 25 years in a part-time capacity and is well loved by his team of volunteer firefighters. I have had several conversations with Chad and have learned that the biggest impediment to transitioning to a full-time staff position is funding. Avilla Fire Department is already exploring options involving partnerships with other fire departments to overcome this obstacle. I commend Fire Marshall Geiger for seeking creative solutions to this issue and would like to see increased communication between town council members and the department to ensure AFD is adequately supported by the Town of Avilla.
Uhl: Absolutely, I believe Avilla should be exploring ways to bring our fire chief on full time. I don't believe a part-time position, or positions, will get the job done effectively for our community. Finding part-time staff, for appropriate hours of coverage, would be less advantageous for our community's needs.
The Avilla Redevelopment Commission has recently put thousands of dollars toward restoration of the old downtown pizza shop. As a member of the council, are you supportive of projects like this and would you push for more direct intervention to spur development in town?
Freeman: The Redevelopment Commission does a wonderful job of utilizing TIF (tax increment financing) funds from our industrial park to revitalize the Town of Avilla. I view the restoration of our downtown buildings as direct intervention to spur additional development. Anyone who drives through Avilla’s downtown knows it is currently an eyesore. Acquisition of real estate to increase the economic well-being of the unit and serve to protect and increase property values is precisely what TIF funds are designed to do. When a blighted building is restored, it is more likely to attract interested businesses to consider setting up shop which is beneficial for the economy of our town.
Very few business owners have the financial flexibility to restore historical buildings to code while maintaining regard for preservation of historical elements. Our RDC is doing Avilla an enormous favor by tackling these projects while simultaneously protecting the history of Avilla. We are fortunate to have Tena Woenker as our Town Manager as she is a huge help to our RDC in implementing projects such as this one. With greater support from the town council, we could see even greater improvements to Avilla via the redevelopment commission.
Uhl: The Avilla Redevelopment Commission has committed over $118,000 into the old pizza shop, which was told to us at the last town council meeting. Yes, I am supportive of projects like this in Avilla, however, I also want them to be smart investments. I would not push for more direct intervention; however, I feel that more collaboration would bring a more positive outlook on projects, such as this, in Avilla. I do not believe that the current working environment allows for this to happen, and I would love to see that change in Avilla. These types of investments have a direct impact on the entire community.
Shepherd: I am supportive of projects such as the old downtown pizza shop which improve the downtown. The TIF district laws specify that TIF districts are to be used to redevelop areas that are in decline which precisely describes our downtown area. In addition, TIF areas have a sunset on them and will cease to exist after a period of time and the money will no longer be available to the town. It would be a shame to blow an opportunity like this to further improve our downtown because we don't understand that this is an opportunity that will expire.
Election Day is Tuesday, May 2. Voting will be available at the Avilla branch of the Noble County Public Library from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as at Bridgeway and Crosspointe churches in Kendallville. Indiana has an open primary, so all voters can cast ballots in the primary as long as they are willing to request the Republican ticket. There is no Democratic ticket offered in Avilla this spring due to no contests on the ballot. For all of KPC Media's election coverage, visit kpcnews.com/election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.