Tuesday is Election Day, and if the run-up to it is any indication, it should be a busy one.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 6 p.m. as voters get their last chance to cast ballots for races from president of the United States at the top of the ballot, down through Indiana governor, U.S. representatives, state representatives and senators, county offices and school board races.
The 2020 general election has already appeared to be hotter than usual, as early voting numbers this fall have surged past even what was seen in the last presidential election in 2016.
While the coronavirus pandemic may have simply caused voters to shift their voting patterns, pushing them early instead of on Election Day, expectations are also that turnout is simply on track to be higher this year as more people are coming out to decide races.
If you go to vote, you'll need to have been registered to vote earlier this year and bring your photo I.D. to check in at the polls as usual. You'll get signed in and then dropped off at a voting machine, where you can expect a multi-page ballot filled with federal, state and local offices.
Both Noble and LaGrange counties will be voting in the same locations as usual -- Noble County had to make a few changes this spring due to the pandemic-delayed primary, but is back on its usual slate of polling places.
Noble County utilizes vote centers, meaning voters can go to any of the polling sites to cast their ballots, not just the one nearest to their house.
Voters in LaGrange county, however, are on precinct voting, so they must report to only their assigned polling place based on their precinct. They won't be able to vote at any other site.
Unless you've been living under a rock for the last year, you're probably acutely aware of the top race on the ballot this year for president between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on the Democratic side. The presidential race also has a Libertarian on the ballot, Jo Jorgensen.
Voters will also be deciding who to send to the U.S. House from the 3rd District, which covers all of the four-county area and about a dozen total counties in northeast Indiana. Incumbent Republican Jim Banks is seeking his third term, while Democrat Chip Coldiron is challenging.
Looking at state races, the top executive for Indiana is up for grabs in a three-way race that at times has looked much closer than it might have been pre-COVID-19.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is aiming for his second term, but it facing a challenge from the left in Democrat and former Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Woody Myers, while Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater has also been garnering more interest than usual for a third-party as his anti-mandate, anti-shutdown stances on COVID-19 have attracted many Hoosiers upset with the state's handling of the pandemic under Holcomb.
The Indiana Attorney General seat is also up for vote between former Indiana Secretary of State and Congressman Todd Rokita running on the Republican side after the state GOP chose not to re-nominate current Attorney General Curtis Hill following a 2018 sexual harrassment scandal, is up against former Evansville mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel.
Noble and LaGrange counties two state reps and one senator are on the ballot this fall, but only one of the races is contested. Incumbent Republican Denny Zeny is challenged for a second time by Democrat Michael Stephenson for the District 51 seat that represents most of LaGrange and Steuben counties.
District 82 Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, is unopposed this fall representing all of Noble County and small parts of neighboring counties, while District 13 State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, is also unopposed in the fall after winning a contested primary.
Moving down to the county level, there's not much on the ballot to vote for in either Noble or LaGrange counties.
None of the county-level races are contested in Noble County, with a full slate of Republicans and zero Democrats on the ballot. In LaGrange County, voters will pick their top three candidates for LaGrange County Council at-large, with three Republicans, Steven McKowen, Jeff Brill and Michael Strawser, and one Democrat, Tom Swihart, in the race.
And moving down to school board races, most districts with the exception of West Noble have contests to decide.
All three of East Noble's seats are contested, with voters deciding races for Orange Township, Swan Township and one at-large seat. In Orange, incumbent Dan Beall is challenged by Brad Anderson; in Swan Township, Lisa LeRoy and Scott Truelove are on the ballot with incumbent Kara Hand, who resigned from the school board; and for the at-large race, Dave Pine is up against Denise Holbrook, who also resigned from the board recently.
In Central Noble, there's a three-way race of candidates seeking to replace retiring board member John Fitzpatrick in Jefferson Township wit Amanda Lock, Deena Rupert and Brad Parker in the race.
Lakeland has a contest in the District 5 seat, which is being vacated by the incumbent, between Jessica Holbrook and Chelsea Powers; while Westview will elect in a contest in Eden Township between incumbent Jim Miller and challenger Tim Helmuth.
Prairie Heights has two contests between Jill Engel-Walworth and Heather Culler for Salem Township and incumbent Bob Ledgerwood against Aaron Pfafman for the Jackson Township seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.