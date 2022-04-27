1. Tony Isa, 53, Angola
2. Tony is an Angola High School alumnus and attended Tri-State University. Tony has been in the the public service industry his entire life. His parents Mike and Karla owned the Village Kitchen where Tony got his start in restaurants. Tony has managed many restaurants ranging from 95 employees to 15 employees, he has extensive experience in managing financial reports, payroll and most importantly people. Currently he and his wife, Desi, own and operate Scoops Ice Cream and Tony is a full-time associate broker with RE/MAX Results in Angola.
3. Tony has had the honor of serving on the Steuben County Council as the District 4 representative for the past year and a half.
4. Tony believes he has been called to serve the community. Tony has the skill set to make positive financial choices for our county. As a small business owner in the community Tony understands the needs of the small business community from personal experience.
5. Yes, Tony is in favor of supporting a new judicial center. Our current court house is not ADA compliant and is unsafe. Building costs will continue to increase it is important that we act responsibly to protect the counties financial future. Based on current projections the need for a fourth courtroom is nearing.
I would vote in favor of a new judicial center. The current courthouse is not in ADA compliance, there has been a rise in crime and there is a projected need of a fourth courtroom in the near future. We have already cost taxpayers millions of dollars by not assuming this responsibility sooner.
6. Tony’s goal is to make sure the most rural areas in our county has access to sufficient internet speeds at an affordable cost. It is also of great importance to work in conjunction with the county surveyor and our friends in the farming community to repair the drainage issues in our county. Lastly, growing a collaborative effort between the city, county governance and private sector employers.
7. Tony will continue to listen to the constituents in his district and attempt to voice their concerns. Tony will be honest, open, acting with integrity to ensure the protection of our counties resources and strategic planning.
