INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Manufacturers Association has announced its endorsements for the upcoming 2022 election, backing local Republican Reps. Ben Smaltz of Auburn and Denny Zent of Angola.
The IMA speaks with individual candidates in order to determine if their policy positions are in agreement with the IMA and endorses those who will support and vote for bills that are favorable to the Indiana manufacturing community.
"The IMA's mission is to advocate for a business climate that creates, protects, and promotes quality manufacturing jobs in Indiana. As the most manufacturing intensive state in the nation, it's important that our laws and policies align with our industry and reflect the value of its contributions to the state's economy," said IMA President/CEO Brian Burton. "Manufacturers in Indiana account for 26.41% of the total output in the state, and Indiana is known for its pro-business policies, which helps attract new industry to our state."
This year, Hoosiers will elect 100 Indiana House seats and 25 Indiana Senate seats using the newly drawn district maps adopted by the General Assembly following the 2020 Census.
Smaltz and Zent were two of the 39 House candidates endorsed by the IMA, as well as seven Senate candidates. All 100 House seats are up for vote this year as they are every two years, while 25 of the 50 Senate seats are on the ballot this fall.
Noble County Rep. Dave Abbott was not among the 39 specifically endorsed — he is unopposed this fall while Smaltz and Zent are not — and the IMA didn't make a pick in the District 14 Senate race between Republican Tyler Johnson and Libertarian Zach Heimach.
Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, is not on the ballot this year.
The IMA's endorsements favored mostly Republicans, although the trade group did also back Democrats Terri Austin of Anderson and Ryan Hatfield of Evansville.
