Polls are open and it’s your last chance to vote.
Today’s is the 2022 midterm primary election, with polls open in Indiana from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters will be picking candidates for the Republican and Democratic parties, with winners of those races advancing to the fall general election on Nov. 8.
Voting in Noble County will take place at eight vote centers across the county, places that voters should be familiar with from past elections, while LaGrange County will vote at its normal precinct locations.
Voters in Noble County can cast a ballot at any of the eight sites because Noble County uses vote centers, so residents can vote at whatever site is most convenient. In LaGrange County, voters must go to their assigned polling place based on where they live.
Here’s the list of polling places:
Noble County
Noble County use voter centers, so voters can go to any of these polling sites to cast their ballot.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2290 N. S.R. 9, Albion
Merriam Christian Chapel Church, 3985 S. U.S. 33, Albion
Crosspointe Church, 210 Highpointe Crossing, Kendallville
Noble County Library Avilla branch, 104 Ley St., Avilla
Orange Township Fire Station, 101 Warrener Drive, Rome City
Bridgeway Church, 210 Brian’s Place, Kendallville
LaOtto Wesleyan Church, 500 S. Main St., LaOtto
Stone’s Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stone’s Hill Road, Ligonier
LaGrange County
LaGrange County uses precinct voting, so voters must go to the location where their precinct is assigned.
Bloomfield 1-4/Clay — LaGrange County Fairgrounds, 1030 E. C.R. 75N, LaGrange
Clearspring/Eden — Topeka Branch Library, 133 N. Main St., Topeka
Greenfield/Springfield — Brighton Chapel Church, 5415 N. S.R. 3, Howe
Johnson North/Johnson South — Messiah Lutheran Church, 2955 E. C.R. 700S, Wolcottville
Lima — Howe United Methodist Church, 511 3rd St., Howe
Milford East/Milford West — South Milford Church of Christ, 8030 E. C.R. 600S
Newbury — Wolfe Community Building, 345 N. Morton St., Shipshewana
Van Buren — Scott United Methodist Church, 7020 N. C.R. 675W, Shipshewana
Like most years, many of the local offices are unopposed this primary, although some inter-party contests do exist on both ballots.
Voters wanting to cast ballots today will need to have been registered prior to the April 4 deadline and will need to bring a valid photo ID to the polls to prove their identity.
Voters will then need to declare a party, picking either the Republican or Democratic ballot to vote on. Voters can only vote one ballot and must pick one or the other.
In Noble and LaGrange counties, most of the contests this year will be found on the Republican ballot as usual, with some county-level, town and township races to be found there.
On the Democratic side, they’ll find two races both for higher-level offices, with a three-way race in the 3rd District congressional race for the chance to square off against Republican incumbent Jim Banks in the fall, while LaGrange County voters will pick between two candidates vying for the District 51 state rep nomination to challenge Angola Rep. Denny Zent, who is unopposed on the Republican side.
Democrats don’t have any other contested races at the county level in either Noble or LaGrange county, although there are a smattering of unopposed candidates appearing on the ballot. The U.S. Senate seat up this year is also uncontested on the Democratic side, with former Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott the only candidate who survived verification for the primary ballot.
On the Republican side, there are no contests in the upper-level races — incumbent Sen. Todd Young, Banks, Zent, Rome City Rep. Dave Abbott and Auburn Rep. Ben Smaltz, who now represents Wayne and Allen townships in Noble County, are all unopposed.
There are, however, a variety of local-level races on the ballot for Republicans to decide.
In Noble County, two Noble County Council seats are contested this year. In District 1, incumbents Bernie Lawson and Tom James are squaring off after redistricting put both into the same district representing western Noble County. Also in District 4, Max Franklin and Meghann McCoy are facing off to replace Democrat Jerry Jansen, who opted not to seek another term representing the Kendallville area on the council.
Only one county-level office is contested this spring, with first-term Assessor Ben Castle facing a challenge from Kathy Strange.
In town government, incumbent Avilla Town Council member Phil Puckett Jr. is facing a challenge from Brian (Sweeney) Meyer for the one seat up for vote in 2022.
Noble County also has four Republican township races to decide for people who live in those areas.
In Sparta Township, incumbent Fran Neintzelman is being challenge for Robby Morgan for township trustee; in York Township, incumbent Jason Koontz is facing a challenge from Eileen Wacker for trustee; in Elkhart Township, voters will choose their top three candidates among Judy Lower Bish, Jerry Donley, Nelson LeCount and Kenneth Lynn Stringfellow for advisory board; and voters in Wayne Township will likewise pick three of four for advisory board from Jeffrey Campbell II, Roger Longyear, Heidi Speelman and David VanderKaay.
In LaGrange County, the top contested race this primary is a contest to succeed Sheriff Jeff Campos, who has reached his two-term limit. Chief Deputy Tracy Harker is running along with Tyler Randol of the Topeka Police Department.
For the District 1 commissioner seat, Incumbent Terry Martin Jr. is facing a challenge from William Booth, while the District 1 LaGrange County Council seat is a contest between Karen Eagleson and Campos, who is seeking a seat there after leaving the sheriff’s position.
LaGrange County also has one township contest on the Republican side as Bill Connelly and Cole Miller both seek the Clay Township Trustee job.
Check kpcnews.com/election later tonight for results from this year’s primary. Election recap stories will appear in print in Wednesday’s edition of The News Sun.
