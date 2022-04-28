ANGOLA — Kelli (Wilder) Johnson is a “what you see is what you get” kind of person who is running for Steuben County Auditor.
Johnson, speaking at the April 2 Steuben County Republican breakfast, outlined her desire to take over as leader of the office where she has worked for 24 years.
Johnson currently is the chief deputy of the office and is the administrative assistant to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
“Somebody took a chance on me and I’ve been there ever since. It’s been a great ride. I’ve been married to my husband now David Johnson for 31 years. We live in Pleasant Lake. We have a small farm there and our horses. That is my passion,” Johnson said. “What you see is what you get. I’m in my cowboy boots. That’s where I like to be. You’ll see me in my cowboy boots. I’m not in high heels and dresses.”
The Johnsons have two grown children who are currently pursuing their own careers.
In her time working for the Auditor’s Office, Johnson said she has come to learn that she enjoys serving the public, something she learned from her parents, Tony and Phyllis Wilder, Fremont.
Johnson has worked in many aspects of the Auditor’s Office and has helped in many areas before deciding a few years ago that she would run for office once Auditor Kim Meyers stepped away due to state term limits.
“I have 10 years as chief deputy experience. Four years ago when I started talking about this position and running with it, I thought you know what, it’s time, it’s time for me to just pick shots,” she said. “Three years ago, I started to move forward on this. And I started working more and more with Kim learning the rules. I talked to her the other day. We attended several conferences and stuff and I was talking to her and I’m like, every day when I sit next to you, I hear all the things that you’re doing. I’m like, I didn’t know you did that. I didn’t know you did that. We handle that. There’s just so many things.”
Johnson said she put a lot of thought into running for auditor.
“I didn’t take this decision lightly. I put a lot of heart and soul into this,” she said. “I really want to make the auditor’s office a place that people feel comfortable.”
With the many different offices that auditor impacts — literally everyone of them — and the interaction with the public, Johnson said she wants people to feel welcome in the office.
She also said she thought the employees on staff make a good team.
“And I think I’m headed that direction with the employees that I have right now on the staff,” Like her opponent, Johnson said she wants to make more of the documents in the office digital and if elected she would work toward completing that task by 2024.
“In a nutshell, I’m hard working. I’m honest. I will do a great job for you,” Johnson said. “I will do great and I would greatly appreciate your support May 3rd at the polls. I will be there. I will not let you down,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.