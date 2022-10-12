ALBION — Early voting kicked off at the Noble County Courthouse Wednesday, as voters have less than a month to go before Election Day.
This fall’s ballot contains numerous contests from the U.S. Senate all the way to down to township races, so while midterms usually don’t draw the crowds of presidential years, there’s still a lot to decide on the 2022 ballot.
Early voting is available on the second floor of the courthouse during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with courthouse polls closing at noon on Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day.
Voters will also have opportunities to vote both Saturdays prior to Election Day — Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 — at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as at Bridgeway Church in Kendallville and Stone’s Hill Community Church in Ligonier from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The county will also host one-day polling opportunities rotating through the county during the first week of November. Voting will be available on Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stone’s Hill in Ligonier; on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cultivate Church in LaOtto; on Nov. 3 from 2-7 p.m. at Merriam Christian Chapel in Merriam; and Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bridgeway church in Kendallville.
Noble County uses vote centers, which means voters can cast a ballot at any polling site at any time, so feel free to drop it at whatever site is most convenient for you.
In order to vote, voters must have been registered prior to Oct. 12, must reside in Noble County and must provide a valid picture ID at the polls when they sign in.
Election Day is Nov. 8 and polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. that Tuesday for voters who’d prefer not to vote early.
Although it’s a midterm, this year’s ballot has numerous races from top to bottom.
Starting at the federal level, voters have to pick Indiana’s U.S. Senator between incumbent Republican Todd Young, Democrat Tom McDermott Jr. or Libertarian James Sceniak.
Voters also have the 3rd District Congressional seat to decide between Republican incumbent Jim Banks, Democrat Gary Snyder and Independent Nathan Gotsch.
Stepping down to state races, there are three Indiana offices on the ballot this year including Secretary of State, who oversees statewide elections, as well as state auditor and state treasurer.
The Secretary of State race has drawn some statewide attention in the three-way contest between Republican Diego Morales — who was selected as the party’s candidate at the GOP convention over current-serving Secretary of State Holli Sullivan — along with Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer.
East-side residents in Wayne and Allen Townships will also have a race for the District 52 state representative between Republican Ben Smaltz of Auburn and Libertarian Morgan Rigg.
Noble County used to be represented only by Rep. Dave Abbott of Rome City, but redistricting brought part of District 52 into Noble County. Abbott, who still represents the rest of the county, is unopposed.
Moving down to the county level, most Noble County government races are unopposed, with Republicans heading back into those offices unchallenged. The only contested county race is for Noble County Council District 4, serving the Kendallville area, between Republican Max Franklin and Democrat Anna Hornberger.
At the municipal level, Avilla has one race to decide, with incumbent Republican town council member Philip Puckett Jr. challenged by Democrat Jay Winger, while Wolcottville has a race between Democrat Jeffrey Sorg and Republican Dean Domer for a town council seat.
In township races, Democrat George Wolfe is facing Republican Shawn Wilson for Orange Township Trustee, while it’s a pick-three out of four candidates for the Washington Township Advisory Board with Republicans John Pence, Thomas Sorg and Brian Stump with Democrat Roger Lemon.
Lastly, there are school board races.
In East Noble, incumbent Brent Durbin is challenged by Samantha Porter for the Allen Township seat, incumbent Doug Jansen is opposed by former school board member Kara Hand for the Swan Township seat and Jennifer Hornberger faces off against Faye Kline for the Kendallville seat.
In Central Noble, incumbent Eric Custer faces former Central Noble Elementary Principal Jared Knipper.
And in West Noble, in District 1, incumbent David Peterson is being challenged by Parrish Kruger, while in District 2, incumbent and board President Joe Hutsell is challenged by Ryan Barth.
