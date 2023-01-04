ANGOLA — Dave Martin was officially the first person to file their candidacy for mayor of Angola on Wednesday, the day filing opened.
He was one of a handful of candidates to file Wednesday.
Martin is a veteran city council member and serves as mayor pro tempore, the official who fills in during the mayor's absence.
As a Republican candidate and lifetime resident of Angola, Martin said in a prepared statement that he knows the importance of working with Democrats to get things accomplished.
“It’s not about party affiliation. It’s about doing what’s best for Angola," Martin said.
A look at his campaign team shows that. Retired business owner and Democrat Sandy Sanborn is working for Martin, as is former Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell, a Republican.
“I have put together an amazing team for our campaign, including community leaders like Sandy Sanborn, longtime business owner, and Deb Twitchell, former city clerk-treasurer. I’m ready for the challenge," Martin said.
Martin initially announced his intention to run for mayor in June 2022.
For more than 30 years, Martin has served in various capacities, including:
• Common Council president and member, representing District D, the city's southwest side;
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals member;
• Angola Plan Commission member;
• Common Council Budget and Services Committee member; and
• Member of the Board of Public Works and Safety.
While working closely with two previous mayors and city department heads, Martin said he has a thorough working knowledge of the mechanics, logistics and financial requirements of running the city.
Martin also said he has been a strong conservative voice to keep local tax rates and costs of services to residents as low as possible, while providing the quality services the community needs.
“As a city councilman, I have had extensive experience in managing the city’s budget. My knowledge of government accounting and funding will allow me to accomplish the improvements to keep Angola moving forward.”
The office of mayor is open this election cycle because Mayor Richard Hickman has decided not to seek a sixth full term in office. He was selected by a Democratic caucus to serve as mayor in 2001 following the death of Mayor Bill Selman and has been elected to the office five times since.
No other candidates filed for mayor on Wednesday.
This year's primary election will be on May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.