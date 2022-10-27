LIGONIER — West Noble School Board President Joe Hutsell is facing a challenge from Ryan Barth for the board's District 2 seat.
Hutsell is finishing out his second term on the West Noble board and currently serves as president. He was defeated in a crowded five-candidate at-large race in 2010 but won the District 2 seat in 2014. He was unopposed on the ballot in 2018.
Hutsell is a West Noble alumnus and is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. He is currently employed as a sergeant detective with the Noble County Sheriff's Department.
Barth is a 2000 graduate of Wawasee High School and after marrying moved with his wife to Ligonier in 2001. He and his wife, Jessica, have four students currently enrolled at West Noble and he serves as an assistant high school varsity soccer coach.
Barth works as a production manager for Crossroads RV with 165 employees on staff and also owns Barth Property LLC, which operates 32 rental properties around the Ligonier area.
A reminder to voters: While many people utilize the straight-party ticket voting option at the beginning of the electronic ballot, that options does not select school board candidates, which are non-partisan positions. Voters who choose to vote straight-ticket will still have to individually select their school board candidates of choice.
The News Sun posed four questions to the candidates. Here’s how they answered:
Why should voters select you as their District 2 representative to the West Noble School Board?
Barth: Voters should select me for school board because I have an incredible commitment to and passion for the West Noble School Corp. I am deeply involved in many areas of the West Noble community and have great relationships with teachers, parents and administrators alike. I have a heart for the next generation. As a coach, I have developed relationships with many students over the years. I am committed to continuing to serve our students and families. I believe I am capable of bridging the gap between the desires of the community and the needs of the school system.
Hutsell: I believe that I have the time and the commitment to this community and school to serve on the West Noble School Board. It is my thought that my primary duties of a school board member would be to: 1. Support the positive growth of students, and academic achievement within the schools. 2. To maintain sound budgets to support programming and services. 3. To ensure a safe environment for students and staff.
It is my belief that school board members can be much more effective when they ASK questions rather than making statements. By asking questions, I know that I can gain a better perspective on an issue. I stand firm that the best approach for future success for our corporations is a TEAM effort that supports student achievement! The team being all stakeholders: students, staff, prents, school board members and community.
What are the top three issues you see facing East Noble over the next four years?
Hutsell: I believe that the main challenge that West Noble School Corp. must face now and for years will be budgets and funding issues. The corporation must utilize a sound formula or process staying within its means to provide the best education with the available funding.
I see student counts as another challenge that our corporation must be aware of and constantly working on improving. The corporation must constantly be striving to make West Noble Schools, institutions that kids, families, faculty, and community want to be a part of and institutions that they are proud to be involved with. Proud students, parents, faculty, and community members provide a TEAM effort and growth at all levels.
The third challenge that our corporation will face for the next four years will be the grades given to the schools within our corporation by the Department of Education. These evaluations are very much the driving force for funding. Our schools must be proactive in striving to meet the standards set forth by the state to be an A school.
Barth: Over the next four years I believe this is an incredibly important time in public education. There is an increasing gap growing between communities and public education. Nationwide you see an outpouring of parents and community members getting involved in the school board process at some level. Whether it be attending meetings and voicing their opinions, or actually in many areas running for school board election. I believe a lot of the reasons for what you see happening nationwide, is also directly related to the main issues that the school system faces right now and for the foreseeable future.
Issues such as sex education. With the technology that kids have at their fingertips these days, the school has been forced to address sex education at a younger and younger age. However the school system has overstepped its boundaries on what they should be exposing these kids to. If you explain to a 8-year-old all the details of a topic such as smoking, drinking, or even sex, you are putting information in their brains that they are not capable of processing. In doing so some kids will be intrigued to explore these topics more, and in a situation where you thought you were doing a preventative measure it actually became an exposure point for the child. There needs to be a overhaul on sex education and what is the schools role in this topic, and what is the parents role.
Gender identity. This is a hot topic that everyone avoids. We need to be vigilant in understanding that in no way shape or form should the school be consulting our kids on their gender identity. That is a family matter and needs to be talked about with the parents at home. The schools need to show love and compassion. However, we also need to stay within our bounds and make sure that the parents are the driving factor in what their child's needs are. I am well aware parent involvement is lacking in many areas at home and many times school staff have to fill that role to some extent, however in some situations we have gone much too far. I desire to see parents step up, bridge the gap and get more involved in their children's education and the issues that the kids deal with on a daily basis. What we need to figure out is in those situations (many more times than Id like to see) where parents don't step up, what exactly is and isn't the role of the school.
Other big issues that I believe West Noble is dealing with right now are vaping and misuse of technology within the school system, there are some major security issues at a few schools I would like to address immediately. I believe we need competitive pay for our staff to make sure our teachers know how much we appreciate them and all they have had to deal with over the last couple years. There will be no way to achieve all this if EVERYONE from the community, parents, teachers, administrators, and our school board don't unite with common goals and an agreed upon direction that we need to take our schools. Not my direction, not your direction, but a common agreed upon direction that this community as a whole desires.
School boards have heard some complaints about curriculum and instruction materials over the past year. What are your thoughts on the instruction given at West Noble and what, if anything, would you change?
Barth: We need to be very diligent in selecting our curriculum for the foreseeable future. I have personally had teachers come to me recently with concerns on some of the curriculum we have recently adopted. Not community members, not parents, but teachers. We do have a curriculum right now we need to address. The belief is that if the curriculum has made it to the point of being published then how bad can it really be? Just pick one and go. But from personal investigation into it I can tell you that's not the case. There are many curriculums that states as a whole have prevented from even being an option and there is a reason for it. The community and parents need to be more involved in the curriculum adoption process. The process needs to be accommodative to working parents and allows for them to get involved outside of normal school hours. I do know there has been a recent movement more in this direction that I believe derived from the current standing board. I'd like to thank them for that. We do need to go further yet with community involvement.
Along with curriculum we need to form a committee that regulates and oversees what material we allow into other areas of our schools such as the libraires. There has also been a big movement of "book banning" nationwide. I believe this has derived from an unregulated process over the last several years and gotten out of hand as well. Just the same as curriculum and making sure it's what best fits the needs of our community, we should be making sure that all material that our kids have access to including library books are in line as well. We need to evaluate where we are at, make any adjustments we see needed, and then implement a process in place that prevents us from going there again.
Hutsell: West Noble’s Curriculum Director updates the board on existing classes, new classes and the materials being used in those classroom settings. West Noble must continue to receive input from parents and community members to determine what is an appropriate curriculum for our children. As a board member I will make myself available to listen to any concerns that may arise, and be willing to address these concerns to prevent any disruptions in the education process.
The worst of the Covid -19 pandemic appears to be behind us, but how do you think West Noble navigated the pandemic and what , if anything, would you suggest in the event of a major resurgence of a new communicable disease sweeping schools?
Hutsell: The West Noble staff, students and community did an excellent job coping with an unusual situation created by the federal government. I think everyone has learned the importance of students attending in person schooling. Hopefully we will not see the resurgence, if we do, I know the community will do everything possible to create a safe, in person, learning atmosphere using the technology we have in place.
Barth: As far as COVID-19, from my experience being involved in the school system throughout the entirety of the situation coaching, I believe West Noble as a whole did a decent job at handling the situation. As a government organization the regulations and requirements that you are required to abide by mixed with practical life application can sometimes be on two different ends of the spectrum. I believe within my experiences West Noble handled it in about as good a way as you can expect. I can wholeheartedly say from personal experience my children's teachers went above and beyond during that time. COVID in general was tough on everybody and there is no good way to go about it. There will always be many different opinions on the situation and the importance to me is that you allow the families to make the decisions that they feel best fits their needs.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. For all of KPC Media's election coverage, read online any time at kpcnews.com/election.
