KENDALLVILLE — Election Day for this year's primary is May 2, but if you want to get your municipal vote out of the way ahead of time, you'll be able to get started next week.
Noble County's abbreviated early voting period opens Monday, with voting available at the Noble County Courthouse in Albion on weekdays then a three-hour voting window at Bridgeway Church in Kendallville on Saturday, April 29.
It's a thin primary this spring as there are only two contested races on the ballot.
Both of those races are on the Republican ticket, with one race in Kendallville and one race in Avilla, so only residents of those two towns will be able to vote this spring. Democrats need not show up, because there is no ballot being offered due to a lack of contests.
There is no voting this May for residents of Ligonier, Cromwell, Rome City or Avilla because there are no contests, while residents in unincorporated areas are off this year anyway because it's municipal election season.
Voting will be available at the Noble County Courthouse starting Monday, April 24 through Friday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as the following Monday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Voting will also be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 29, at Bridgeway Church in Kendallville.
The county is not hosting an early voting opportunity in Avilla this year, so residents who want to cast a ballot early will have to stop by Albion or Kendallville.
Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer said the county opted to save the cost of paying pollworkers for a wider early voting window due to the small number of races. Primaries typically draw lower voter numbers and municipal races have the smallest voter pool, so the county is only expected a couple hundred ballots total to be cast this May.
On Election Day, polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. at Bridgeway Church on Brian’s Place and Crosspointe Church off Drake Road, as well as at the Avilla Public Library.
The only two races on the ballot this primary are the District 2 council race in Kendallville between incumbent Shari Targgart and challenger Ron Stanley, and the Avilla Town Council at-large race in which Republicans will need to pick their top two candidates among incumbent Paul Shepherd and newcomers Annakarina Freemon and Andrew Uhl.
Neither of the mayor's races in Kendallville or Ligonier — both of which are open for the first time in more than a decade as incumbents mayors Suzanne Handshoe and Patty Fisel have both decided not to run again — are opposed in the primary.
In Kendallville, Republican Lance Waters is set to face off against Brett Slone, who is running as an independent. In Ligonier, building inspect Earle Franklin is on the GOP ticket alone. Neither race has had any Democrats enter, but the party could slate a candidate to the vacant ballot after the primary.
