In response to the article titled “Commissioners approve 2023 board appointments”.
It is worth noting that currently DeKalb County has no bylaws stating what Procedures must be followed. They adhere to Indiana Code, IC 36-2-4, Legislative Procedures. The application of Robert’s Rules define in practice Parliamentary Procedures that “assist an assembly to accomplish the work for which it was designed”.
When Rick Ring called from the audience to question the Commissioner’s and whether they were following Robert’s Rules he spoke out of turn, from the audience, and with a degree of hypocrisy that is cringe worthy. In addition, Mr. Ring volleyed an accusation on not allowing the public to speak. I have personally had the pleasure of attending two Abatement Meetings as of late chaired by Mr. Ring and have witnessed Mr. Ring tell the audience they are not allowed to speak. Make note there were approximately 50 people in these meetings with concerns. When questioned whether he could allow the public to speak it was stated that he could, but he would not.
That being said, in response to the question of Robert’s Rules, there are 11 duties of the chair during meetings. Open the meeting, announce the next activity, recognize members, state questions and put to vote, refuse to recognize time wasting motions, enforce order and decorum, expedite business, decide questions of order, respond to inquiries, authenticate documents, and close the meeting. These rules have been followed in this case. What Robert’s Rules further state is that in small groups the chair may debate, make motions, and vote.
Interestingly enough, there are a few things that Robert’s Rules say a chair should not do. The Chair duties do not include lecturing or criticizing group members to make them vote a certain way, trying to convince people that you are right and they are wrong, exercising your leadership position to determine the outcome of the vote. All these items have been witnessed within the Abatement Meetings and further within County Council meetings to varying degrees.
My question would be the motivation behind Mr. Ring’s accusations and furthermore if he should look closer to home and ask the same questions of himself.
Andrew Provines
Butler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.