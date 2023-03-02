HUNTINGTON — Andy Zay is in.
The state senator from Huntington officially announced his candidacy for northeast Indiana's 3rd District Congressional seat, once again trying to follow Jim Banks into office.
Zay, a Republican representing Indiana Senate District 17, was selected via caucus in 2016 to fill Banks' state senate seat, when Banks won election to Congress. Now, he's aiming to succeed Banks to the U.S. House
The 3rd District seat is open after Banks decided earlier this year that he will go after the open U.S. Senate seat, which is being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor in 2024.
Zay is so far the first to enter the race but likely won’t be the last. The last time the seat was open in 2016, it was a six-way primary battle among Republicans, with Banks coming out on top by less than 3% of the total vote and garnering a total of 34%.
KPC Media asked Zay on Saturday at a legislative town hall event in Kendallville whether he had made a decision on the race, at which time Zay said he wasn't quite there yet.
Now, five days later, he's in.
"Congress is broken. Washington D.C. politicians have left Main Steet behind while saddling future generations with more debt, less opportunities, and misplaced priorities. It's time we chart a different course. In Congress, I will work to cut taxes on working families, spur job creation, and create opportunities for the next generation while defending our Hoosier values of family, faith, life , and the United States Constitution," Zay said in his announcement Thursday.
"The Biden administration has failed. Record inflation and a floundering economy have pushed an agenda that puts left-wing interest groups ahead of everyday Americans. In Congress, I will defend our values and put Hoosiers first," he said.
The 3rd District covers 11 full counties and parts of two others in northeast and east-central Indiana, including all of KPC Media’s coverage area in LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley and Allen counties.
Zay was selected via caucus as Banks’s successor to the Indiana State Senate in 2016 when Banks became the 3rd District rep. That was when District 17 covered all of Whitley County as well as parts of Allen, Huntington, Kosciusko, Wabash and Grant counties.
After redistricting, District 17 has shifted so that Zay no longer represents Whitley County. His district now consists of all of Huntington, Wabash and Grant counties.
Zay was "born, raised and started a family" in Huntington. He's been married to his wife Cindy for 28 years and they have five children and two grandchildren.
