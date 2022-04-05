ALBION — It’s time to vote.
Early voting for the 2022 primary election opens today, with polls available through noon on May 2, before Election Day on May 3.
Voters will be heading to the polls to select party nominees to enter the fall general election on Nov. 8. But for northeast Indiana, where Republicans dominate the ballot and few Democrats are signed up to run, the primary often serves as the one and only election where voters get to pick their public servant for the next four years.
Voters have to declare a party in order to vote in the primary, taking either the Republican or Democratic ballot when they enter the booth. You don’t have to be officially affiliated with either party to take their ballot, so Libertarians, independents or mixed-party voters who are willing to pick one party ballot or the other can vote this spring.
Voting will take place during normal business hours at the Noble and LaGrange county courthouses Monday-Friday through May 2 when the courthouse is open for normal business.
Noble County will also have additional early voting opportunities on Saturdays April 23 and 30 at the courthouse from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as Bridgeway Church in Kendallville and Stone’s Hill Community Church in Ligonier from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Additional early voting sites will also be available the week before Election Day at Merriam Christian Chapel in Merriam from 2-7 p.m. on April 25; at Stone’s Hill from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 26; at Cultivate Church in LaOtto from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 27; and at Bridgeway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 29.
Voters are able to cast a ballot at any early voting site ahead of Election Day.
On Election Day, voters in Noble County can use any polling place because the county utilizes vote centers, while LaGrange County voters have to vote at an assigned location based on their home address as that county remains on precinct-style voting.
Like most years, most of the action is taking place on the Republican ballot, although voters who pick the Democrat ticket will also have a few races to decide.
Starting on the Democratic side, three candidates are seeking the nomination for the 3rd District congressional seat and the opportunity to challenge incumbent Rep. Jim Banks in November. Gary Snyder, Phillip Beachy and A.J. Calkins will be on the spring ballot.
At the state rep level, Democrats in LaGrange County will also have a two-man race for the District 51 seat to challenge incumbent Rep. Denny Zent, with Jestin Coler and Mike Travis running.
Democrats don’t have any other contested races at the county level in either Noble or LaGrange county, although there are a smattering of unopposed candidates appearing on the ballot. The U.S. Senate seat up this year is also uncontested on the Democratic side, with former Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott the only candidate who survived verification for the primary ballot.
On the Republican side, there are no contests in the upper-level races — incumbent Sen. Todd Young, Banks, Zent, Rome City Rep. Dave Abbott and Auburn Rep. Ben Smaltz, who now represents Wayne and Allen townships in Noble County — are all unopposed.
There are, however, a variety of local-level races on the ballot for Republicans to decide.
In Noble County, two Noble County Council seats are contested this year. In District 1, incumbents Bernie Lawson and Tom James are squaring off after redistricting put both into the same district representing western Noble County. Also in District 4, Max Franklin and Meghann McCoy are facing off to replace Democrat Jerry Jansen, who opted not to seek another term representing the Kendallville area on the council.
Only one county-level office is contested this spring, with first-term Assessor Ben Castle facing a challenge from Kathy Strange.
In town government, incumbent Avilla Town Council member Phil Puckett Jr. is facing a challenge from Brian (Sweeney) Meyer for the one seat up for vote in 2022.
Noble County also has four Republican township races to decide for people who live in those areas.
In Sparta Township, incumbent Fran Neintzelman is being challenge for Robby Morgan for township trustee; in York Township, incumbent Jason Koontz is facing a challenge from Eileen Wacker for trustee; in Elkhart Township, voters will choose their top three candidates among Judy Lower Bish, Jerry Donley, Nelson LeCount and Kenneth Lynn Stringfellow for advisory board; and voters in Wayne Township will likewise pick three of four for advisory board from Jeffrey Campbell II, Roger Longyear, Heidi Speelman and David VanderKaay.
In LaGrange County, the top contested race this primary is a contest to succeed Sheriff Jeff Campos, who has reached his two-term limit. Chief Deputy Tracy Harker is running along with Tyler Randol of the Topeka Police Department.
For the District 1 commissioner seat, Incumbent Terry Martin Jr. is facing a challenge from William Booth, while the District 1 LaGrange County Council seat is a contest between Karen Eagleson and Campos, who is seeking a seat there after leaving the sheriff’s position.
LaGrange County also has one township contest on the Republican side as Bill Connelly and Cole Miller both seek the Clay Township Trustee job.
