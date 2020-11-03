AUBURN — Republicans won comfortably in all partisan contests in DeKalb County’s election Tuesday
A total of 19,817 people cast ballots, far surpassing the 17,228 who voted in 2016.
More than 12,500 voters cast their ballots early.
Final results in DeKalb County:
How DeKalb County voted
U.S. President
Donald Trump (R) 14,237
Joseph Biden (D) 4,966
Jo Jorgensen (L) 425
Governor of Indiana
Eric Holcomb (R) 13,042
Woodrow Myers (D) 3,293
Donald Rainwater (L) 3,158
Indiana Attorney General
Todd Rokita (R) 13,704
Jonathan Weinzapfel (D) 5,002
U.S. Representative, District 3
Jim Banks (R) 14.630
Chip Coldiron (D) 4,691
State Representative, District 52
Ben Smaltz (R) 14,392
Martha Lemert (D) 4,092
Morgan Rigg (L) 788
DeKalb County Commissioner, Northeast District
Todd Sanderson (R) 13,055
Kevin Heller (D) 5,846
DeKalb Central School Board, Auburn District
Heather Krebs 5,236
John Davis 4,099
DeKalb Central School Board, Fairfield-Smithfield District
Jeff Johnson 4,495
Joshua Newbauer 4,178
Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board, Butler Township District
Mark Thrush 1,929
Travis Holcomb 707
Marcus Carlson 473
Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board, Garrett District
Danny Weimer 1,871
Elizabeth Leitch 1,286
