Counting mail-in ballots

DeKalb County Election Board members Tara Lilly, left, and Suzanne Drerup Davis process and count DeKalb County’s mail-in absentee ballots on Election Day in the Commissioners Court at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

AUBURN — Republicans won comfortably in all partisan contests in DeKalb County’s election Tuesday

A total of 19,817 people cast ballots, far surpassing the 17,228 who voted in 2016.

More than 12,500 voters cast their ballots early.

Final results in DeKalb County:

How DeKalb County voted

U.S. President

Donald Trump (R) 14,237

Joseph Biden (D) 4,966

Jo Jorgensen (L) 425

Governor of Indiana

Eric Holcomb (R) 13,042

Woodrow Myers (D) 3,293

Donald Rainwater (L) 3,158

Indiana Attorney General

Todd Rokita (R) 13,704

Jonathan Weinzapfel (D) 5,002

U.S. Representative, District 3

Jim Banks (R) 14.630

Chip Coldiron (D) 4,691

State Representative, District 52

Ben Smaltz (R) 14,392

Martha Lemert (D) 4,092

Morgan Rigg (L) 788

DeKalb County Commissioner, Northeast District

Todd Sanderson (R) 13,055

Kevin Heller (D) 5,846

DeKalb Central School Board, Auburn District

Heather Krebs 5,236

John Davis 4,099

DeKalb Central School Board, Fairfield-Smithfield District

Jeff Johnson 4,495

Joshua Newbauer 4,178

Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board, Butler Township District

Mark Thrush 1,929

Travis Holcomb 707

Marcus Carlson 473

Garrett-Keyser-Butler School Board, Garrett District

Danny Weimer 1,871

Elizabeth Leitch 1,286

