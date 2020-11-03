ALBION — Amanda Lock and Ty Schuller be joining the Central Noble School Board come January.
Both will be new faces to the school board, replacing two members who chose not to run again.
In Central Noble’s three-way race for the seat of retiring board member John Fitzpatrick in Jefferson Township, Amanda Lock was the winner of the three-way race with 324 votes, beating Bradley Parker with 217 and Deena Rupert with 99.
Lock is a Central Noble alumna who has children attending school in the district.
Central Noble’s other seat in York Township was unopposed, with former Central Noble Athletic Director Ty Schuller winning that seat. He’ll replace Mark Mawhorter, who chose not to run again.
Schuller was athletic director when the Central Noble girls basketball team won its state title before being reassigned to a different position in the district in summer 2019.
Turnout hit new highs in Noble County in 2020, with more people voting and more people voting early.
In Noble County, 19,413 voters cast ballots out of 29,846 eligible, for a turnout of 65.04%. In LaGrange County, 10,765 out of 16,402 eligible voters cast ballots, for a turnout of 65.63%.
Noble County’s turnout was the highest its been in the last three presidential election cycles. In 2016 and 2012, 55.98% and 56.24% of voters cast ballots, respectively. This year even topped 2008, when 63.07% of voters came out for the Barack Obama/John McCain contest.
