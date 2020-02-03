ALBION — This week is the last week for people wanting to file to run for offices in 2020.
Friday is the deadline for Republican and Democratic candidates to get on the ballot for the May primary. This year's races including the 3rd District U.S. Representative seat, District 13 state senate and District 82 state representative and other Noble County offices.
So far, contests have emerged for the 3rd District congressman, state senator, Noble County Coroner and Noble County Clerk positions, while all of the other races are unopposed.
In the 3rd District race, incumbent Rep. Jim Banks is being challenged by Warsaw Dr. Chris Magiera in the Republican primary. On the Democratic side, there's a four-way race between Chip Coldiron, Jean-Paul “JP” Kalonji, Carlos Marcano Jr. and Tommy Schrader. The district represents all of 12 counties and portions of two more in northeast Indiana.
For the District 13 state senate race, incumbent Sue Glick just recently filed and will face a primary challenge from former LaGrange County Prosecutor Jeff Wible. That seat represents all of Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties and western DeKalb County.
At the local level, there's a three-way race on the Republican ticket for coroner with Lisa Strebig, Lance Waters and Tamara Coney all in the race. For clerk, deputy Tammy Bremer is facing former court baillif Jennifer Cummins.
Outside of the congressional race, no Democrats have filed for any of the local races to this point.
Filing closes at noon Friday. Anyone interested can contact the county clerk office for more information on declaring candidacy.
