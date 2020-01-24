ALBION — Former Sheriff Doug Harp, who was no stranger to appearing at county council meetings to give updates, seek funding for expenses or convince the county to add new deputies — is now aiming to get a seat on the other side of the table.
Harp filed as a Republican to seek one of three available Noble County Council at-large seats. He just left office at the end of 2018 after serving two terms as sheriff, the state's term limit for the job.
He joins incumbents George Bennett and Mary Wysong, both incumbent Republicans, who are seeking new terms.
In other races, Democrat Carlos Marcano Jr. has joined the race for 3rd District U.S. Representative, setting up a primary contest with perennial-runner Tommy Schrader.
Indiana District 82 Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, has also filed to run again his seat that represents all of Noble County and parts of LaGrange, Elkhart, Allen and Whitley counties.
Denny Zent, R-Angola, who represents LaGrange County as part of District 51, also filed within the last week to seek another term at the Statehouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.