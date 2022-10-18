KENDALLVILLE — East Noble’s current school board president has a challenge this fall as the two candidates faces off for the Allen Township seat on the panel.
Incumbent Brent Durbin is being challenged by Samantha Porter, one of three contests on East Noble’s ballot this year as Wayne Township and the at-large seats are also contested.
A reminder to voters: While many people utilize the straight-party ticket voting option at the beginning of the electronic ballot, that options does not select school board candidates, which are non-partisan positions. Voters who choose to vote straight-ticket will still have to individually select their school board candidates of choice.
Durbin was first elected to the school board in 2014 and, with Barb Babcock retiring at the end of her term this year, is the board’s next most senior member as none of the other five members have served more than one term yet.
Durbin is a 1982 East Noble High School graduate with associates degrees and a bachelor’s degree in engineering and supervision and works as an applications engineer and project manager for J.O. Mory. He is a past Kendallville Redevelopment Commission and Kendallville Board of Zoning Appeals member, currently serves on the Avilla Redevelopment Commission and is secretary/treasurer of the Big Ten Football Officials Association.
Porter is a Prairie Heights High School alumna and graduated from four-county vocational school of cosmetology. She’s currently a licensed cosmetologist and salon owner and member of the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce.
Both candidates are members of Grace Christian Church in Kendallville.
The News Sun posed four questions to the candidates. Here’s how they answered:
Why should voters select you as their Wayne Township representative to the East Noble School Board?
Porter: With the knowledge I have gained from communicating daily with people in our area, I believe I have a good understanding of ways we can learn together to better our school. I have been working with the public, one-on-one, for the last 20 years. My biggest goal for myself is being a good listener. I love hearing positive goals, new ideas, and feedback from staff, parents and students. I would do my best to implement positive changes.
Durbin: Being a lifelong member of the East Noble community, I care about the needs and wants of the students and educators. I have been involved with area businesses and industries; I understand their needs to continue to provide gainful employment for our community. As much as we would like for our children to stay small and adorable forever, they will grow up to become adults. We need to ensure they are prepared for the future.
What are the top three issues you see facing East Noble over the next four years?
Durbin: We need to ensure that our students continue get the best education and training opportunities possible. With the constant changes in technology and the needs of business and industry, we need to continue to adjust to make sure our students are ready for whichever career path they choose.
We must continue to pay competitive salary compensation for your educators and support staff all while staying within our allotted funds.
Finally, we face the challenge of how school systems are funded. Changes at the state level continue to impact our corporation’s finances.
Porter: First issue: If you visit my website, I have “Transparency and Clarity” as my No. 1 goal. Communication is something I would like to focus on and simplify. I would like to work toward providing a universal ENSC application, that would provide information for all stakeholders.
Second issue: Teacher retention: Teachers are so important in the growth of our schools. I would like to promote getting back to the basics: smaller class sizes, recognizing teachers as important professionals and supporting competitive wages to both maintain and sustain the the most highly effective teachers, support Title I literacy and math. These are a few that fall in that category.
Last issue: I would like to create unification within our school to better all students. I want to focus on education and future careers for students, without it being clouded with politics. Students need a safe environment and climate to be successful.
East Noble has heard some complaints about its curriculum and instruction materials over the past year. What are your thoughts on the instruction given at East Noble and what, if anything, would you change?
Porter: My biggest goal for curriculum would be to push for basic education. We need to focus on test scores, and helping teachers to have the tools they need to reach goals. Although laptops are convenient, I don’t believe leaning on technology alone is always the best option either. I would like to focus on life skills that all children will need as adults. Learning a trade should be a focus for students as much as a college degree is.
Durbin: Curriculum and instructional materials are like everything else, they continue to change over time. I believe our educators strive to make each of our students successful by trying different teaching methods, providing individualized instruction and adjusting to their students’ needs. As board members, it is our job to support our educators. I think we as a corporation can do better at recognizing when instructional materials are not working and make changes in a timely manner.
The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be behind us, but how do you think East Noble navigated the pandemic and what, if anything, would you suggest in the event of a major resurgence or new communicable disease sweeping schools?
Durbin: Regulations are dictated to our school district by federal, state, and county officials. We were required to abide by state-mandated school closures and initiate online learning. East Noble School Corp. was well prepared with the technology. The transition was a bit easier for our students and staff than many school corporations throughout the country. In the fall of 2020, we were able to return to in-person learning by following the Federal and State guidelines. So much of what is done during these events is outside of the school corporation’s control. The pandemic quickly escalated. I believe we handled the pandemic as best we could under the circumstances.
Porter: I believe parents are responsible for their child’s safety and medical choices. The school can have recommendations for families, but ultimately it is up to parents to have the responsibility of making all health decisions for their children. Parents know their child best. On a positive note, with already supporting the implementation of one-to-one devices, EN was ahead of many other schools during the pandemic. EN quickly stepped up to the challenges with providing online instruction. I hope to be a leader who supports continued innovative, 21st-century educational endeavors to always puts our children first in any “crisis type situations.”
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For all of KPC Media’s election coverage, read online at kpcnews.com/election.
