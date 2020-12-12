INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's 11 electors will be traveling to Indianapolis on Monday to officially cast their votes for President Donald Trump.
And that will include one elector who hails from LaGrange.
Across the 50 states and Washington D.C., presidential electors will be meeting on Monday to officially cast their votes for the next president of the United States.
The expected outcome of that vote will make former Vice President Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States, as he goes into Monday's vote having won 306 electoral votes to Republican President Donald Trump's 232.
On Monday, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson will preside over the meeting of Indiana's 11 presidential electors as they officially cast their votes for President and Vice President of the United States.
The Indiana Assembly of Presidential Electors will meet in the Indiana House of Representatives Chamber on the third floor of the Indiana Statehouse at 10 a.m.
Indiana's 11 electors are pledged to Trump after he won the vote in Indiana 57% to 41% for Biden.
Among those 11 electors is one local voter, George Brown of LaGrange.
Brown, a former Republican Judge in LaGrange County through 2014, still serves as a senior judge around the state. He declined a request for interview with KPC Media Group ahead of Monday's vote in Indianapolis.
The other 10 electors for Indiana include: Edwin J. Simcox of Fishers; James R. Buck of Kokomo; Dana Dumezich of Schererville; Courtney Papa of Elkhart; Matthew Whetstone of Brownsburg; Jeffrey M. Heinzmann of Fishers; Don E. Bates, Jr. of McCordsville; Brian L. Mowery of Indianapolis; William Springer of Sullivan; and Beth Boyce of Greenwood.
Anyone who wants to watch the electors convene and vote on Monday can due so via livestream at https://rb.gy/aqtshk.
Although voters across the country vote in the general election, those voters are not directly electing the president but instead voting for a panel of electors from their state. Most states, including Indiana, reward all of their electors to the winner of that state's vote, while Nebraska and Maine award two votes to the statewide winner and the others to the winner of the individual congressional districts in the state.
Both candidates won 25 states each, with Biden winning Washington D.C. and both candidates splitting district votes in Nebraska and Maine.
Most states bind their electors to vote for the winner of the vote in their state, with some states having laws that can disqualify or fine electors who try to deviate. Otherwise, electors may vote for any candidate they feel fit to assume the presidency despite the vote totals, becoming so-called "faithless" electors.
In 2016, there were seven faithless elector votes — five of whom were pledged to Hillary Clinton and two who were pledged to Trump — with votes going to retired Gen. Colin Powell (3), Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (1), Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Texas Rep. Ron Paul (1), and environmental activist Faith Spotted Eagle (1).
Following his loss in the fall election, Trump's legal time filed dozens of challenges in battleground states alleging widepsread voting fraud and irregularities that his legal team failed to provide any evidence of, leading to defeat in court in almost ever case.
A last-chance challenge filed by Texas with the U.S. Supreme Court asking the high court to invalidate results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia — all states Trump won in 2016 and lost to Biden in 2020 — the justices rejected that longshot suit, stating that Texas did not have standing.
Conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas indicated they felt the case should be heard, but did not offer any opinion on the matter.
None of the three justices appointed by Trump during his four years in office — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanuagh or Amy Coney-Barrett dissented on the decision not to hear the Texas suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.