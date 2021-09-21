ALBION — Hunger affects 811 million people around the world, but a group of Noble County residents has been working to do something about it. Common Ground Growing Project is inviting Noble County residents to join the project in making a lasting difference.
This year, a generous donor is matching all gifts to Common Ground Growing Project up to $25,000 until Dec. 1, 2021. Common Ground leaders are asking residents to join them in meeting the match and making a global difference. Monetary donations are welcome and can be made online at give.growinghopeglobally.org/noble-county.
The Common Ground Growing Project began in 2005, working in partnership with Growing Hope Globally. The group works together to farm several parcels of land, with some individuals donating their time and equipment to plant, harvest and care for the crop while others contribute cash, seed or other gifts in-kind.
The proceeds are used to support agricultural development programs around the world, providing training and opportunities to help families help themselves.
Gifts of grain are also encouraged, according to Bill Emmert, a member of the Common Ground Leadership Team. Donations of grain can be picked up at the donor’s location or arranged through a local grain market.
Growers are asked to contact Emmert at 248-1311; Al Osterlund at 760-5213; or Gaylord Cunningham at 894-2528 for further information on how to accomplish grain donations.
Since it began, the Noble County Common Ground Growing Project has helped more than 7,500 people find lasting solutions to hunger. They have affected lives in Bolivia, Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Palestine, Peru, Sudan and Zambia. Harvest proceeds from 2021 will support programs in Honduras and Guatemala.
Here is just one example of how your gift can help others to help themselves and make the world a better place.
In Guatemala, Juana says “I feel happy about the work we do because, even during this pandemic, I can grow enough food – good food – and keep my family safe and healthy.”
She joined the food security and nutrition program in 2014. At that time, says Juana, “We only grew corn, and we had to buy whatever else we needed in small quantities in the market.”
Juana and her neighbors received training on how to grow vegetables and were given seeds. Since then, they’ve planted such cold-tolerant crops as cabbages, beets, chard, carrots, cilantro, squash and potatoes on their own plots of land. A focus on nutrition ensures that the families know how to prepare well-balanced meals.
Three years ago, Juana and a group of five women received support to build a greenhouse for more cold-sensitive vegetables. She is in charge of the greenhouse, and the women work together to grow a variety of foods both in the greenhouse and in their gardens. They have enough for their families, and extra to sell in the local market. During the pandemic, they have not even had to buy beans, thanks to the harvest from the greenhouse.
In Indiana, the Common Ground project in Albion joins growing projects in Ashley, Berne, Decatur, Grabill, Kouts, Nappanee, Paoli, Rossville and Zionsville.
Growing Hope Globally has agricultural growing projects in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin in the United States.
